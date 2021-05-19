covid-19 test
tin tức về covid-19 test mới nhất
Police of provinces and cities will closely coordinate with the People's Committees of districts and related units to review all people who entered Vietnam from April 4 to May 5 and have undergone the mandatory quarantine period.
02/02/2021
Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport has 16 employees who are F1 (direct contact with F0) and hundreds of F2 cases. If one of them is infected, the airport may have to be closed.
29/01/2021
COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi have been raised to the highest level after clusters of community coronavirus cases were detected in various northern provinces