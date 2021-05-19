 
Vietnam to double-check all quarantined incoming people
SOCIETY19/05/20210

Vietnam to double-check all quarantined incoming people

Police of provinces and cities will closely coordinate with the People's Committees of districts and related units to review all people who entered Vietnam from April 4 to May 5 and have undergone the mandatory quarantine period.
 
Fencer the first Vietnamese athlete positive for COVID-19

icon18/05/20210
Testing key to defeating fourth wave of COVID-19: Health Minister

icon11/05/20210
Covid-19 tests for around 3,200 staff of Noi Bai Airport proposed

SOCIETY
02/02/2021
Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport has 16 employees who are F1 (direct contact with F0) and hundreds of F2 cases. If one of them is infected, the airport may have to be closed.  
Delegates, press members, staff at 13th National Party Congress tested for COVID-19

SOCIETY
29/01/2021
COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi have been raised to the highest level after clusters of community coronavirus cases were detected in various northern provinces
 
 
