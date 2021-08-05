 
First FDA-licensed Remdesivir doses arrive in Vietnamicon
First FDA-licensed Remdesivir doses arrive in Vietnam

Approximately 10,000 vials of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for COVID-19 treatment arrived in Vietnam on August 5 evening.
 
2,778 people discharged from hospital, positive changes reported in HCM City

SOCIETY
05/08/2021
According to Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), the epidemic situation has seen positive changes, so people need to adhere to the 5K rule and social distancing measures to quickly control the number of new infections.
Health Ministry withdraws dispatch on 26 traditional medicine products for Covid-19 treatment

SOCIETY
27/07/2021
The Ministry of Health on July 26 decided to withdraw dispatch 5944 only two days after its issuance because of inappropriate content.
 
 
