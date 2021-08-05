covid-19 treatment
Approximately 10,000 vials of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for COVID-19 treatment arrived in Vietnam on August 5 evening.
05/08/2021
According to Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), the epidemic situation has seen positive changes, so people need to adhere to the 5K rule and social distancing measures to quickly control the number of new infections.
27/07/2021
The Ministry of Health on July 26 decided to withdraw dispatch 5944 only two days after its issuance because of inappropriate content.