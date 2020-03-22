covid
tin tức về covid mới nhất
icon
Dù là một trong những quốc gia đầu tiên xuất hiện người nhiễm bệnh, nhưng ngành y tế Nhật Bản không bị dịch bệnh Covid-19 ‘áp đảo’.
icon SOCIETY
8 giờ trước
The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.
icon SOCIETY
10 giờ trước
New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
10 giờ trước
The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.
icon SOCIETY
13 giờ trước
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.
icon PHOTOS
22/03/2020
Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon PHOTOS
22/03/2020
A hospital in Hanoi’s Me Linh District which has been left idle for many years are being restored to serve as a quarantine area for Covid-19 response work.
icon SOCIETY
22/03/2020
Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.
icon PHOTOS
22/03/2020
An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
icon PHOTOS
22/03/2020
Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.
icon PHOTOS
22/03/2020
With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.
icon SOCIETY
21/03/2020
Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.
icon Thế giới
21/03/2020
Thủ tướng Anh Boris Johns hôm 20/3 tuyên bố, các quán bar, quán rượu và nhà hàng đều phải đóng cửa nhằm ngăn không để dịch Covid-19 tiếp tục phát tán ở quốc gia châu Âu này.
icon SOCIETY
21/03/2020
As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.
icon FEATURE
21/03/2020
As much of the western world descends into a COVID-19-induced panic, nations in close proximity to China have remained relatively calm.
icon Thế giới
21/03/2020
Tình hình đại dịch Covid-19 trên toàn cầu diễn ra hết sức phức tạp, buộc một số quốc gia phải triển khai quân đội nhằm ngăn chặn dịch bệnh tiếp tục phát tán.
icon Thế giới
20/03/2020
Chính quyền thành phố Jakarta, Indonesia hôm 20/3 đã tuyên bố tình trạng khẩn cấp trong vòng hai tuần tới, do dịch viêm phổi Covid-19 hoành hành tại nơi đây.
icon Thế giới
20/03/2020
Bác sĩ Romano Paolucci nói rằng, việc khiến ông đau lòng nhất hiện nay là thấy nhiều bệnh nhân Covid-19 qua đời mà không có người thân bên cạnh.