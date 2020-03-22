Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Lý do số ca nhiễm Covid-19 tại Nhật thấpicon
Thế giới4 giờ trước0

Lý do số ca nhiễm Covid-19 tại Nhật thấp

Dù là một trong những quốc gia đầu tiên xuất hiện người nhiễm bệnh, nhưng ngành y tế Nhật Bản không bị dịch bệnh Covid-19 ‘áp đảo’.

 
Vietnam’s most beautiful trekking route suspended for Covid-19 prevention

icon4 giờ trước0
Vietnamese celebrities donate VND25 billion for COVID-19 combat

icon6 giờ trước0
One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116icon

SOCIETY
8 giờ trước

The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 daysicon

SOCIETY
10 giờ trước

New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than twoicon

SOCIETY
10 giờ trước

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemicicon

SOCIETY
13 giờ trước

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areasicon

PHOTOS
22/03/2020

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine areaicon

PHOTOS
22/03/2020

A hospital in Hanoi’s Me Linh District which has been left idle for many years are being restored to serve as a quarantine area for Covid-19 response work.

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serveicon

SOCIETY
22/03/2020

Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airporticon

PHOTOS
22/03/2020

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areasicon

PHOTOS
22/03/2020

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fearsicon

PHOTOS
22/03/2020

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine timeicon

SOCIETY
21/03/2020

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.

Hình ảnh dân Anh 'vét nhẵn' siêu thị trước lệnh đóng cửa do Covid-19 có hiệu lựcicon

Thế giới
21/03/2020

Thủ tướng Anh Boris Johns hôm 20/3 tuyên bố, các quán bar, quán rượu và nhà hàng đều phải đóng cửa nhằm ngăn không để dịch Covid-19 tiếp tục phát tán ở quốc gia châu Âu này.

Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areasicon

SOCIETY
21/03/2020

As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.

Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus exampleicon

FEATURE
21/03/2020

As much of the western world descends into a COVID-19-induced panic, nations in close proximity to China have remained relatively calm. 

Số người chết vì Covid-19 ở Italia tăng kỷ lục, Đức tính phong tỏa toàn quốcicon

Thế giới
21/03/2020

Tình hình đại dịch Covid-19 trên toàn cầu diễn ra hết sức phức tạp, buộc một số quốc gia phải triển khai quân đội nhằm ngăn chặn dịch bệnh tiếp tục phát tán.

Thủ đô Indonesia ban bố tình trạng khẩn cấp vì Covid-19icon

Thế giới
20/03/2020

Chính quyền thành phố Jakarta, Indonesia hôm 20/3 đã tuyên bố tình trạng khẩn cấp trong vòng hai tuần tới, do dịch viêm phổi Covid-19 hoành hành tại nơi đây.

Tình cảnh đau lòng tại bệnh viện ở Italiaicon

Thế giới
20/03/2020

Bác sĩ Romano Paolucci nói rằng, việc khiến ông đau lòng nhất hiện nay là thấy nhiều bệnh nhân Covid-19 qua đời mà không có người thân bên cạnh.

 
 
