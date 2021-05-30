 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Đại uý công an đứng nhìn tài xế vật lộn với cướp bị kỷ luật
#"Sóng thần' Covid-19 càn quét Ấn Độ
#Vợ chồng tỷ phú Bill Gates ly hôn
#Căng thẳng quân sự giữa Nga - Ukraina
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

02/06/2021 19:55:14 (GMT +7)

tag
 

CPI

tin tức về CPI mới nhất

Giá cả đồng loạt tăng, Bộ Tài chính nói chưa đáng lo lạm pháticon
Thị trường0 giờ trước0

Giá cả đồng loạt tăng, Bộ Tài chính nói chưa đáng lo lạm phát

Bộ Tài chính cho rằng nếu không có những yếu tố quá đột biến xảy ra, việc kiểm soát CPI bình quân cả năm 2021 ở mức khoảng 4% là vẫn trong tầm kiểm soát của Chính phủ, của Ban Chỉ đạo điều hành giá.
 
CPI inches up 0.16 percent in May

CPI inches up 0.16 percent in May

icon30/05/20210
Vietnam credit growth forecast to hit 14% in 2021: Fitch Solutions

Vietnam credit growth forecast to hit 14% in 2021: Fitch Solutions

icon30/05/20210
Finance Ministry asks localities to enhance price stabilizationicon

Finance Ministry asks localities to enhance price stabilization

BUSINESS
16/05/2021
Due to the complicated Covid-19 situation, MOF has written to the governments of provinces and cities asking them to enhance price stabilization and management following Deputy PM Le Minh Khai’s directive on price governance in 2021.  
Inflation not a source of concern for Vietnam: SSIicon

Inflation not a source of concern for Vietnam: SSI

BUSINESS
06/04/2021
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) is set to average 2.89% in 2021, below the government’s target of 4%.
Petrol prices rise slightly in latest adjustmenticon

Petrol prices rise slightly in latest adjustment

BUSINESS
28/03/2021
Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 27 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Thực hiện thành công mục tiêu képicon

Thực hiện thành công mục tiêu kép

Media
19/03/2021
Tăng trưởng kinh tế bình quân giai đoạn 2016-2019 đạt 6,8%, thuộc 10 quốc gia tăng trưởng cao nhất thế giới.  
Vietnam inflation predicted to rise to 3.5% in 2021icon

Vietnam inflation predicted to rise to 3.5% in 2021

BUSINESS
24/02/2021
Vietnam’s economy with high level of openness could be susceptible to rising inflation as a result of growing global commodity prices.
2021 GDP to grow 6.72 pct. in optimistic scenario: NCIFicon

2021 GDP to grow 6.72 pct. in optimistic scenario: NCIF

BUSINESS
12/02/2021
The National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecasting (NCIF) has released a forecast on Vietnam’s economic performance in 2021, with GDP growth of 6.72 percent and CPI of 4.2 percent under an optimistic scenario.
What scenario ahead for Vietnamese price market in 2021?icon

What scenario ahead for Vietnamese price market in 2021?

BUSINESS
11/01/2021
Despite suffering a slowdown in production and business activities as a result of the impact caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Vietnamese economy enjoyed positive annual growth of 2.91% in 2020, according to economic experts.
Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 yearsicon

Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years

BUSINESS
01/10/2020
The gross domestic products (GDP) of Vietnam grew 2.12 per cent in the first nine months of this year, the lowest nine-month growth rate in the 2011-2020 period, the General Statistics Office said.  
Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: expertsicon

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts

BUSINESS
05/07/2020
With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.  
VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecastsicon

VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts

BUSINESS
30/06/2020
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.81 per cent year-on-year during the first half of this year, the lowest six-month growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).  
Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%icon

Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%

BUSINESS
20/05/2020
With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.
Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchangedicon

Petrol price down, but goods prices remain unchanged

BUSINESS
21/04/2020
The petrol price has decreased by VND5,000 per liter after seven adjustments, but the prices of other goods remain unchanged.
Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortageicon

Animal feed supply sparks concern about pork shortage

BUSINESS
21/04/2020
CP Vietnam, the largest animal husbandry company, says that animal feed supply could run out by the end of May.
2020 inflation rate rides on outbreak eventualitiesicon

2020 inflation rate rides on outbreak eventualities

BUSINESS
12/03/2020
Vietnam is likely to experience difficulties in controlling inflation this year due to global uncertainties and unexpected price rises of many items in the local market in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
Money oversupply increases core inflationicon

Money oversupply increases core inflation

BUSINESS
16/02/2020
Keeping the inflation rate at 4 percent in 2020 will be a challenging task, not only because of the pork price escalation, but also money excess.
Two scenarios for Vietnam’s economic growthicon

Two scenarios for Vietnam’s economic growth

BUSINESS
15/02/2020
If the nCoV epidemic lasts a long time, the GDP is expected to decrease.
VN Finance Ministry urged to amend out-of-date personal income tax lawicon

VN Finance Ministry urged to amend out-of-date personal income tax law

BUSINESS
11/02/2020
The consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 22 percent compared with July 2013, when the 2012 amended PIT Law took effect. However, the taxation threshold remains unchanged.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 