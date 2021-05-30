CPI
Bộ Tài chính cho rằng nếu không có những yếu tố quá đột biến xảy ra, việc kiểm soát CPI bình quân cả năm 2021 ở mức khoảng 4% là vẫn trong tầm kiểm soát của Chính phủ, của Ban Chỉ đạo điều hành giá.
16/05/2021
Due to the complicated Covid-19 situation, MOF has written to the governments of provinces and cities asking them to enhance price stabilization and management following Deputy PM Le Minh Khai’s directive on price governance in 2021.
06/04/2021
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) is set to average 2.89% in 2021, below the government’s target of 4%.
28/03/2021
Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 27 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
19/03/2021
Tăng trưởng kinh tế bình quân giai đoạn 2016-2019 đạt 6,8%, thuộc 10 quốc gia tăng trưởng cao nhất thế giới.
24/02/2021
Vietnam’s economy with high level of openness could be susceptible to rising inflation as a result of growing global commodity prices.
12/02/2021
The National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecasting (NCIF) has released a forecast on Vietnam’s economic performance in 2021, with GDP growth of 6.72 percent and CPI of 4.2 percent under an optimistic scenario.
11/01/2021
Despite suffering a slowdown in production and business activities as a result of the impact caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Vietnamese economy enjoyed positive annual growth of 2.91% in 2020, according to economic experts.
01/10/2020
The gross domestic products (GDP) of Vietnam grew 2.12 per cent in the first nine months of this year, the lowest nine-month growth rate in the 2011-2020 period, the General Statistics Office said.
05/07/2020
With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.
30/06/2020
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.81 per cent year-on-year during the first half of this year, the lowest six-month growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
20/05/2020
With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.
21/04/2020
The petrol price has decreased by VND5,000 per liter after seven adjustments, but the prices of other goods remain unchanged.
21/04/2020
CP Vietnam, the largest animal husbandry company, says that animal feed supply could run out by the end of May.
12/03/2020
Vietnam is likely to experience difficulties in controlling inflation this year due to global uncertainties and unexpected price rises of many items in the local market in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
16/02/2020
Keeping the inflation rate at 4 percent in 2020 will be a challenging task, not only because of the pork price escalation, but also money excess.
15/02/2020
If the nCoV epidemic lasts a long time, the GDP is expected to decrease.
11/02/2020
The consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 22 percent compared with July 2013, when the 2012 amended PIT Law took effect. However, the taxation threshold remains unchanged.