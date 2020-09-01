Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
cpv

tin tức về cpv mới nhất

Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
POLITICS01/09/2020

Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country

 
The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries

The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries

31/08/2020
Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum

Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum

11/05/2020
Hanoi receives decorative makeover to celebrate Party's founding anniversary

Hanoi receives decorative makeover to celebrate Party’s founding anniversary

PHOTOS
03/02/2020

A range of patriotic decorations including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans have been put on display on streets throughout Hanoi to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1930-2020).

Communist Party of Vietnam: 90 years of development

Communist Party of Vietnam: 90 years of development

POLITICS
01/02/2020

Party initiates and leads renovation process, ensuring sustainable national development

Exhibition highlights the Party's achievements

Exhibition highlights the Party's achievements

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/01/2020

A poster entitled Eternal Spring is part of an art exhibition held by the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts (VNAM) on the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).

Tet decorations spring up on streets across HCM City

Tet decorations spring up on streets across HCM City

PHOTOS
21/01/2020

With the countdown to the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, in its final days many streets throughout HCM City can be seen bearing incredible festive decorations including colourful national flags, bulbs, flowers, and numerous slogans.

Vietnam makes breakthroughs under Communist Party's leadership

Vietnam makes breakthroughs under Communist Party's leadership

PHOTOS
18/01/2020

15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.

Requirements and orientations to ensure and promote human rights in the new situation

Requirements and orientations to ensure and promote human rights in the new situation

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

The Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam has issued a Notice of Conclusion on the continuation of Directive No. 44-CT/TW, dated July 20, 2010 of the 10th Secretariat on human rights work in the new situation (Directive 44).

What will Vietnam be in 2045?

What will Vietnam be in 2045?

FEATURE
13/11/2019

Speaking at the opening of the Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee’s conference on May 16, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong raised the question "What will our country be in 2045?"

 
 
