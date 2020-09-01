cpv
Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country
03/02/2020
A range of patriotic decorations including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans have been put on display on streets throughout Hanoi to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1930-2020).
01/02/2020
Party initiates and leads renovation process, ensuring sustainable national development
27/01/2020
A poster entitled Eternal Spring is part of an art exhibition held by the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts (VNAM) on the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).
21/01/2020
With the countdown to the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, in its final days many streets throughout HCM City can be seen bearing incredible festive decorations including colourful national flags, bulbs, flowers, and numerous slogans.
18/01/2020
15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.
28/11/2019
The Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam has issued a Notice of Conclusion on the continuation of Directive No. 44-CT/TW, dated July 20, 2010 of the 10th Secretariat on human rights work in the new situation (Directive 44).
13/11/2019
Speaking at the opening of the Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee’s conference on May 16, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong raised the question "What will our country be in 2045?"