 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

12/12/2020 00:02:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

craft village

tin tức về craft village mới nhất

Bac Ninh: village surrounded by 370,000 tons of wasteicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT09/12/20200

Bac Ninh: village surrounded by 370,000 tons of waste

About 370,000 tons of waste discharged from recycled aluminum establishments in the past 30 years has affected the life of more than 10,000 people in Man Xa village in Van Mon commune, Yen Phong district, in Bac Ninh province.
 
Huge revenue of $10 billion a year forgotten in villages

Huge revenue of $10 billion a year forgotten in villages

icon30/11/20200
Hoi An reopens pedestrian streets and craft villages

Hoi An reopens pedestrian streets and craft villages

icon24/11/20200
Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM Cityicon

Century-old craft village specialises in Buddha statues in HCM City

TRAVEL
14/07/2020
An old craft village situated in a small alley in Ward 12 of District 6 in Ho Chi Minh City is renowned locally for making a variety of Buddha statues, with the area developing into a tourist attraction over the past few decades.
Bat Trang pottery villageicon

Bat Trang pottery village

PHOTOS
20/06/2020
Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.
How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?icon

How are craft villages doing amid COVID-19?

BUSINESS
11/05/2020
While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.
Chang Son wooden housesicon

Chang Son wooden houses

TRAVEL
05/05/2020
Chang Son carpentry village in Hanoi is well known for its wooden houses which are considered the pinnacle of construction for wooden architecture in Vietnam.
Big capital still being invested in e-commerce despite difficultiesicon

Big capital still being invested in e-commerce despite difficulties

BUSINESS
15/03/2020
With an annual growth rate of 30 percent, Vietnam’s e-commerce market is expected to have value of $15 billion by 2020.
Hang Bac street - birthplace of Hanoi’s silver jewelleryicon

Hang Bac street - birthplace of Hanoi’s silver jewellery

TRAVEL
27/01/2020
Hang Bac is viewed as the “most expensive” among Hanoi’s 36 old streets. In the past, people living on this street relied on three major jobs, involving silver ingot and jewellery making, and money exchange.
Hanoi affected by waste from craft villagesicon

Hanoi affected by waste from craft villages

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019
Dust and smoke from production workshops in Hanoi and neighboring provinces are one of the reasons behind the serious air pollution in the capital city.
Recycling harms environment in Vinh Phucicon

Recycling harms environment in Vinh Phuc

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/11/2019
The rapid development of waste recycling in recent years has seriously affected the lives of people in Vinh Phuc Province.  
Rural areas getting richer amid increasing pollutionicon

Rural areas getting richer amid increasing pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/07/2019
Production workshops have arisen on agricultural land while fertile land has been left uncultivated in villages that now face more pollution.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 