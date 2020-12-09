craft village
tin tức về craft village mới nhất
About 370,000 tons of waste discharged from recycled aluminum establishments in the past 30 years has affected the life of more than 10,000 people in Man Xa village in Van Mon commune, Yen Phong district, in Bac Ninh province.
icon TRAVEL
14/07/2020
An old craft village situated in a small alley in Ward 12 of District 6 in Ho Chi Minh City is renowned locally for making a variety of Buddha statues, with the area developing into a tourist attraction over the past few decades.
icon PHOTOS
20/06/2020
Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.
icon BUSINESS
11/05/2020
While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.
icon TRAVEL
05/05/2020
Chang Son carpentry village in Hanoi is well known for its wooden houses which are considered the pinnacle of construction for wooden architecture in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
15/03/2020
With an annual growth rate of 30 percent, Vietnam’s e-commerce market is expected to have value of $15 billion by 2020.
icon TRAVEL
27/01/2020
Hang Bac is viewed as the “most expensive” among Hanoi’s 36 old streets. In the past, people living on this street relied on three major jobs, involving silver ingot and jewellery making, and money exchange.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019
Dust and smoke from production workshops in Hanoi and neighboring provinces are one of the reasons behind the serious air pollution in the capital city.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/11/2019
The rapid development of waste recycling in recent years has seriously affected the lives of people in Vinh Phuc Province.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/07/2019
Production workshops have arisen on agricultural land while fertile land has been left uncultivated in villages that now face more pollution.