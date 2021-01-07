craft villages
Instead of buying incense with an artificial scent made of chemicals, high-income families pay millions of dong for ‘clean’ incense.
TRAVEL
04/12/2020
Van Phuc silk village is renowned for its traditional silk trade and high quality products, making it one of the most visited craft villages in Vietnam.
SOCIETY
07/10/2020
Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/09/2020
Despite facing challenges from COVID-19 and the fierce competitiveness of imported toys, Phu Binh villagers in district 11, Ho Chi Minh City, have exerted every effort to preserve their craft of lantern making,
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/09/2020
Located in District 11 of HCM City, Phu Binh lantern making village is enduring a period of slower business than usual in the buildup to the Mid-Autumn Festival, largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/05/2020
Scientists say exploiting gold mines is not the only way to obtain gold. The source with the most potential is electronic waste. For every ton of smartphone waste, there are 350 grams of gold.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/04/2020
Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25 kilometers south of Hanoi, Quat Dong embroidery craft village is considered the cradle of embroidery in Vietnam with its brand name famous throughout the northern region and nationwide.
VIDEO
14/03/2020
The hustle and bustle of the sedge mat trade in Hoai Chau Bac commune, Hoai Nhon district, Binh Dinh province is an exciting scene for visitors.
BUSINESS
09/03/2020
In recent years, craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced their products on online trading platforms. This has helped the villages trade efficiently and assert their brand value.
PHOTOS
13/02/2020
As the cradle of brocade weaving of the Cham ethnic people, My Nghiep craft village is currently one of the two most famous traditional craft villages of Ninh Thuan Province.
VIDEO
13/01/2020
The Thang Long vermicelli making village in Thanh Hoa province is busy at the moment for completing orders for the upcoming Lunar New Year (or Tet).
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019
Authorities of the central city of Hoi An in Quang Nam Province have approved a project to restore and develop Kim Bong Carpentry Village.
PHOTOS
13/11/2019
Dong Ngac is one of few villages in Hanoi which have still kept its cultural features and historical architecture despite the impacts of rapid urbanisation.
SOCIETY
02/11/2019
Urbanisation in rural areas has caused many traditional craft villages to shrink over the years.
VIDEO
29/08/2019
Many young people choose to come back to their roots to contribute to the revival of traditional craft villages.
TRAVEL
24/08/2019
Famous orchards in the south have improved their services and are now attracting many local and foreign visitors who want to sample local fresh food and commune with nature.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/07/2019
Known as the land of traditional crafts, Hanoi has the highest number of craft villages in Vietnam: 1,350, nearly one-third of the total number.