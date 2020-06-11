Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growthicon
BUSINESS11/06/20200

Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth

Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.

 
Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?

icon02/06/20200
Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?

icon01/05/20200
VN banks’ asset quality worsens because of Covid-19icon

VN banks’ asset quality worsens because of Covid-19

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

Experts have warned that the epidemic would lead to increased risk in asset quality.

VN banks still living on crediticon

VN banks still living on credit

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

Most banks made fat profits in 2019 and some of them had profit of over tens of trillion of dong. But their profits mostly came from lending.

Vietnam may see negative impact from trade war in 2020: economistsicon

Vietnam may see negative impact from trade war in 2020: economists

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

“We think that in 2020-2022, Vietnam may face negative impact from the trade war instead of short-term positive impact, ” said Tran Toan Thang from the Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF).

Bad debt settlement in Vietnam process slowing downicon

Bad debt settlement in Vietnam process slowing down

BUSINESS
23/11/2019

Banks’ nine-month financial reports show that bad debts have increased compared with the beginning of the year, though the bad debt ratio has fallen.

Banks tighten credit as real estate developers search for more capitalicon

Banks tighten credit as real estate developers search for more capital

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

Real estate firms are seeking new sources of capital as commercial banks have tightened lending.

Credit growth rises at joint stock banks, falls at state-owned banksicon

Credit growth rises at joint stock banks, falls at state-owned banks

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

The credit growth rates of state-owned banks are decreasing, but rising at joint stock banks.

Funding of BOT projects in Vietnam carries risksicon

Funding of BOT projects in Vietnam carries risks

BUSINESS
08/11/2019

The warning about risks of funding BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects given two years ago is becoming a reality.

Capital flows into real estate sector despite VN central bank's measures to tighten lendingicon

Capital flows into real estate sector despite VN central bank's measures to tighten lending

BUSINESS
31/10/2019

Outstanding loans to the real estate sector have been increasing steadily although Vietnam has been keeping tight control over lending.

Bank loans keep flowing to real estate projectsicon

Bank loans keep flowing to real estate projects

BUSINESS
27/08/2019

Experts, citing figures and reports, affirmed that banks have not stopped funding real estate projects.

Vietnam bank rankings change as top banks get strongericon

Vietnam bank rankings change as top banks get stronger

BUSINESS
22/07/2019

The gap among commercial banks is wideneing with top-tier banks leaving others far behind. However, they are not problem-free.

SBV attempts to tighten control over consumer lendingicon

SBV attempts to tighten control over consumer lending

BUSINESS
25/04/2019

The central bank believes that the consumer finance market in Vietnam is still in an early development stage, and needs to be controlled strictly by risk management tools.

Banks cautious about profit targets for 2019icon

Banks cautious about profit targets for 2019

BUSINESS
16/04/2019

After reaping high profits and gaining growth of 30-40 percent in 2017-2018, Vietnam’s commercial banks have become cautious about their business plans for 2019.

 
 
