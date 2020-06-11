credit growth rate
Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.
12/03/2020
Experts have warned that the epidemic would lead to increased risk in asset quality.
21/02/2020
Most banks made fat profits in 2019 and some of them had profit of over tens of trillion of dong. But their profits mostly came from lending.
09/12/2019
“We think that in 2020-2022, Vietnam may face negative impact from the trade war instead of short-term positive impact, ” said Tran Toan Thang from the Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF).
23/11/2019
Banks’ nine-month financial reports show that bad debts have increased compared with the beginning of the year, though the bad debt ratio has fallen.
18/11/2019
Real estate firms are seeking new sources of capital as commercial banks have tightened lending.
13/11/2019
The credit growth rates of state-owned banks are decreasing, but rising at joint stock banks.
08/11/2019
The warning about risks of funding BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects given two years ago is becoming a reality.
31/10/2019
Outstanding loans to the real estate sector have been increasing steadily although Vietnam has been keeping tight control over lending.
27/08/2019
Experts, citing figures and reports, affirmed that banks have not stopped funding real estate projects.
22/07/2019
The gap among commercial banks is wideneing with top-tier banks leaving others far behind. However, they are not problem-free.
25/04/2019
The central bank believes that the consumer finance market in Vietnam is still in an early development stage, and needs to be controlled strictly by risk management tools.
16/04/2019
After reaping high profits and gaining growth of 30-40 percent in 2017-2018, Vietnam’s commercial banks have become cautious about their business plans for 2019.