Total assets of banks in Vietnam stand at $522 billionicon
BUSINESS19/05/20200

Total assets of banks in Vietnam stand at $522 billion

Total assets of credit institutions and foreign banks in Vietnam by the end of the first quarter of this year inched down 0.72 per cent to VND12.48 quadrillion (US$521.76 billion) compared with the end of last year.

 
VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

icon15/05/20200
Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic

Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic

icon07/05/20200
VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer feesicon

VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees

BUSINESS
02/04/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.

Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two monthsicon

Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two months

BUSINESS
08/03/2020

Credit growth of the banking system in the first two months of this year reached only 0.06 percent, slowing significantly against the 1 percent rate in the same period last year, due to impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.

VN banks offer aids to 44,000 COVID-19 affected customersicon

VN banks offer aids to 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers following directions from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), an official reported on Monday.

Banks to provide support to customers affected by coronavirusicon

Banks to provide support to customers affected by coronavirus

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to prepare capital sources to meet borrowing demand and provide support to customers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Vietnam c.bank's new circular to turn US$1.73 billion required reserves to loansicon

Vietnam c.bank's new circular to turn US$1.73 billion required reserves to loans

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The circular lists cases that credit institutions are granted a reserve requirement waiver or a lower reserve requirement ratio.

Credit institutes must raise charter capital, forex exchange services tightenedicon

Credit institutes must raise charter capital, forex exchange services tightened

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

The Government has announced new regulations regarding the charter capital required by credit institutions.

Legal capital levels set for foreign financial organisations in Vietnamicon

Legal capital levels set for foreign financial organisations in Vietnam

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

The Government recently issued Decree No.86/2019/ND-CP regulating the minimum legal capital levels of foreign banks’ branches and credit institutions operating in Vietnam.

Vietnam among top 25 global performers in credit access: WBicon

Vietnam among top 25 global performers in credit access: WB

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

Vietnam has made considerable progress in terms of providing access to credit to become one of the top 25 global performers, according to the newly-released Doing Business Report 2020 produced by the World Bank.

Vietcombank posts record profit of nearly $757.6 millionicon

Vietcombank posts record profit of nearly $757.6 million

BUSINESS
07/10/2019

Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) reported $757.59 million in consolidated profit in the first nine months of this year, surging 50.6 percent from the same time last year and reaching 85.8 percent of the yearly plan.

VN central bank warns credit institutions over rate hikesicon

VN central bank warns credit institutions over rate hikes

BUSINESS
31/08/2019

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it will closely monitor interest rates offered by credit institutions and take measures to strictly handle violations of the law, including cutting credit growth targets.

Foreigners still allowed to make term depositsicon

Foreigners still allowed to make term deposits

BUSINESS
17/07/2019

Resident and non-resident foreigners in Vietnam are still permitted to make term deposits at local banks despite some banks saying they would not accept savings deposits from individual foreign customers.

 
 
