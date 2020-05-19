credit institutions
tin tức về credit institutions mới nhất
Total assets of credit institutions and foreign banks in Vietnam by the end of the first quarter of this year inched down 0.72 per cent to VND12.48 quadrillion (US$521.76 billion) compared with the end of last year.
02/04/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.
08/03/2020
Credit growth of the banking system in the first two months of this year reached only 0.06 percent, slowing significantly against the 1 percent rate in the same period last year, due to impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.
03/03/2020
Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers following directions from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), an official reported on Monday.
06/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to prepare capital sources to meet borrowing demand and provide support to customers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
06/01/2020
The circular lists cases that credit institutions are granted a reserve requirement waiver or a lower reserve requirement ratio.
22/11/2019
The Government has announced new regulations regarding the charter capital required by credit institutions.
20/11/2019
The Government recently issued Decree No.86/2019/ND-CP regulating the minimum legal capital levels of foreign banks’ branches and credit institutions operating in Vietnam.
28/10/2019
Vietnam has made considerable progress in terms of providing access to credit to become one of the top 25 global performers, according to the newly-released Doing Business Report 2020 produced by the World Bank.
07/10/2019
Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) reported $757.59 million in consolidated profit in the first nine months of this year, surging 50.6 percent from the same time last year and reaching 85.8 percent of the yearly plan.
31/08/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it will closely monitor interest rates offered by credit institutions and take measures to strictly handle violations of the law, including cutting credit growth targets.
17/07/2019
Resident and non-resident foreigners in Vietnam are still permitted to make term deposits at local banks despite some banks saying they would not accept savings deposits from individual foreign customers.