Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

27/07/2020 18:00:57 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Crime

tin tức về Crime mới nhất

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug caseicon
SOCIETY2 giờ trước0

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case

The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

 
Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers

Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers

icon21/07/20200
Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners

icon21/07/20200
Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robberyicon

Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robbery

SOCIETY
14/07/2020

Two former police officers have been prosecuted and temporarily arrested for their alleged involvement in a staged abduction and robbery case worth VND35 billion that took place on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway two months ago.

HCM City: South Korean man arrested for murdericon

HCM City: South Korean man arrested for murder

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Police in HCM City on Wednesday arrested a South Korean man who was suspected of killing a South Korean woman and injuring her husband and daughter.

Chinese men detained for child smugglingicon

Chinese men detained for child smuggling

SOCIETY
19/12/2019

Two Chinese men have been detained for human trafficking in Quang Ninh Province.

Police profile foreign criminals entering Vietnamicon

Police profile foreign criminals entering Vietnam

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

The Ministry of Public Security has identified groups of foreigners who tend to commit crimes and break the law on arrival in Vietnam and has adopted preventive measures to ensure public order.

Malaysia fines 80 people, companies in 1MDB case: anti-graft chieficon

Malaysia fines 80 people, companies in 1MDB case: anti-graft chief

SOCIETY
07/10/2019

Malaysia has fined 80 individuals and entities for allegedly receiving money from state fund 1MDB, the country’s anti-graft chief said on Monday.

Putin xé lẻ EU, phương Tây rối ruộticon

Putin xé lẻ EU, phương Tây rối ruột

Kinh Doanh
16/06/2015
Tổng thống Nga Vladimir Putin đang xoáy sâu vào những vết rạn nứt trong nội bộ phương Tây thông qua việc thúc đẩy hợp tác kinh tế song phương với một số nước EU.
Khi người đàn bà thép Merkel lớn tiếng với Putinicon

Khi người đàn bà thép Merkel lớn tiếng với Putin

Kinh Doanh
10/06/2015
Thủ tướng Đức Angela Merkel tiếp tục có những tuyên bố cứng rắn về chủ trương duy trì lệnh trừng phạt lên nền kinh tế Nga.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 