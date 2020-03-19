Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:04:15 (GMT +7)

tag
 

cross-border trade

tin tức về cross-border trade mới nhất

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: officialicon
BUSINESS19/03/20200

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official

The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

 
Covid-19 brings both challenges and opportunities to VN farm, forestry, seafood produce

Covid-19 brings both challenges and opportunities to VN farm, forestry, seafood produce

icon06/03/20200
VN cross-border trade suffers heavily in Covid-19 crisis

VN cross-border trade suffers heavily in Covid-19 crisis

icon04/03/20200
The significance of the non-observed economy in Vietnamicon

The significance of the non-observed economy in Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

PhD Phung Van Hung, a permanent member of the National Economic Commission talks about the significance of the non-observe economy in the Vietnam's GDP.

COVID-19: Mong Cai completes preparations to resume border tradeicon

COVID-19: Mong Cai completes preparations to resume border trade

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh has basically completed preparations to resume trade through the Mong Cai International border gate, after a suspension due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Finance Ministry to tighten control of cross-border retail activitiesicon

Finance Ministry to tighten control of cross-border retail activities

BUSINESS
28/09/2019

As online commerce has boomed, agencies fear that it will be difficult to prevent banned goods, goods restricted for import and export, and origin fraud.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 