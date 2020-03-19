cross-border trade
tin tức về cross-border trade mới nhất
The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
29/02/2020
PhD Phung Van Hung, a permanent member of the National Economic Commission talks about the significance of the non-observe economy in the Vietnam's GDP.
13/02/2020
Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh has basically completed preparations to resume trade through the Mong Cai International border gate, after a suspension due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
28/09/2019
As online commerce has boomed, agencies fear that it will be difficult to prevent banned goods, goods restricted for import and export, and origin fraud.