cup

tin tức về cup mới nhất

Football tournaments continue to be delayedicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

Football tournaments continue to be delayed

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

 
Technical director Gede to leave Vietnam next month

Technical director Gede to leave Vietnam next month

icon05/05/20200
Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia

Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia

icon30/04/20200
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFAicon

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/04/2020

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN football team receive $240,000 for their performance in FIFA World Cup’s qualifiericon

VN football team receive $240,000 for their performance in FIFA World Cup’s qualifier

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

The Vietnam national football team have received VNĐ5.6 billion (US$243,400) from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and enterprises for their result in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s second qualifying round.

Vietnam win bronze medal at AFF futsal champsicon

Vietnam win bronze medal at AFF futsal champs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/10/2019

Vietnam won a bronze medal after they crushed Myanmar 7-3 in the third-place playoff match of AFF HDBank Futsal Championship at the Phu Tho Stadium in HCM City.

 
 
