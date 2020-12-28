 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Noel - Giáng Sinh năm 2020
#Ông Nguyễn Đức Chung bị khai trừ Đảng
#Miền Trung và một năm gồng mình hứng chịu sạt lở
#Công an TP Cần Thơ bắt ông Trương Châu Hữu Danh
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

31/12/2020 19:01:18 (GMT +7)

tag
 

currency manipulator

tin tức về currency manipulator mới nhất

Experts explain why Vietnam should not be considered “currency manipulator”icon
BUSINESS28/12/20200

Experts explain why Vietnam should not be considered “currency manipulator”

The U.S. Department of Treasury’s decision to label Vietnam as a “currency manipulator” is not satisfactory given the country’s real conditions.
 
Vietnam maintains close cooperation with US to prosper together

Vietnam maintains close cooperation with US to prosper together

icon25/12/20200
US’s branding of Vietnam as money manipulator biased: Experts

US’s branding of Vietnam as money manipulator biased: Experts

icon22/12/20200
Vietnam will not use exchange rate as a tool to boost trade: SBVicon

Vietnam will not use exchange rate as a tool to boost trade: SBV

BUSINESS
10/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has many times affirmed that Vietnam has no intention of devaluing the local currency to gain advantages in trade with its partners.
Vietnam on US watchlist for currency manipulationicon

Vietnam on US watchlist for currency manipulation

BUSINESS
21/01/2020
Vietnam is one of 10 countries in the latest watchlist for currency manipulation released by the US Treasury Department.
Vietnam’s businesses fear getting involved in US-China trade waricon

Vietnam’s businesses fear getting involved in US-China trade war

BUSINESS
31/05/2019
Businesses have expressed concern over the escalation of the US-China trade war, and are hurrying to seek solutions to anticipated problems.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 