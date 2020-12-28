currency manipulator
tin tức về currency manipulator mới nhất
icon
The U.S. Department of Treasury’s decision to label Vietnam as a “currency manipulator” is not satisfactory given the country’s real conditions.
icon BUSINESS
10/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has many times affirmed that Vietnam has no intention of devaluing the local currency to gain advantages in trade with its partners.
icon BUSINESS
21/01/2020
Vietnam is one of 10 countries in the latest watchlist for currency manipulation released by the US Treasury Department.
icon BUSINESS
31/05/2019
Businesses have expressed concern over the escalation of the US-China trade war, and are hurrying to seek solutions to anticipated problems.