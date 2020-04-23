cyber security
tin tức về cyber security mới nhất
ICTnews - Trung tâm Giám sát an toàn không gian mạng quốc gia (NCSC) vừa ra mắt website Khonggianmang.vn. Trang web này cung cấp loạt giải pháp kỹ thuật để hỗ trợ cơ quan, tổ chức đảm bảo an toàn thông tin tin khi làm việc từ xa.
08/02/2020
The number of internet-borne cyberthreats in Việt Nam in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased more than 50 per cent compared to the same period in 2018, according to Kaspersky Security Bulletin Q4 2019.
20/01/2020
Computer viruses caused estimated losses of VND20.9 trillion ($902 million) to Vietnamese users last year, much higher than the 14.9 trillion VND reported in 2018, reported Bkav Technology Group.
14/01/2020
Police in the southern province of Binh Duong has fined a local woman (USD521.73) for spreading fake news about a plane crash on her Facebook account.
09/01/2020
The final round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 is scheduled to take place in mid-February in Hanoi, according to the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
30/11/2019
It is time for Vietnam to master technologies to make sure local businesses, organisations and people are protected from cyber-attacks, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on November 29.
18/10/2019
There has been an increasing number of cyber attacks recently in Vietnam aiming at both state units and private organizations to steal sensitive information.
05/09/2019
Vietnam has so far this year recorded more than 7,000 cyber attacks, the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT) reported.
27/08/2019
The Cyber Security Law strictly prohibits firms doing business on technology platforms to sell clients’ personal information.
16/08/2019
The VN Information Security Department has issued a warning of new vulnerabilities found in remote desktop services, which may affect 22,000 computers using Windows operating system in Vietnam.
31/07/2019
Vietnam recorded 6,219 cyber attacks since the start of 2019, a year-on-year surge of 104 percent, said the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT).
03/06/2019
Cyberattacks are increasingly complicated and dangerous with an increasing number of attacks, requiring a comprehensive security solution encompassing regulations, technology, and human resources.