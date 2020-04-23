Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
cyber security

tin tức về cyber security mới nhất

Ra mắt website khonggianmang.vn hỗ trợ đảm bảo an toàn khi làm từ xaicon
Ứng dụng23/04/20200

Ra mắt website khonggianmang.vn hỗ trợ đảm bảo an toàn khi làm từ xa

ICTnews - Trung tâm Giám sát an toàn không gian mạng quốc gia (NCSC) vừa ra mắt website Khonggianmang.vn. Trang web này cung cấp loạt giải pháp kỹ thuật để hỗ trợ cơ quan, tổ chức đảm bảo an toàn thông tin tin khi làm việc từ xa.

 
Cục ATTT khuyến nghị các cơ quan, tổ chức nâng cao bảo mật khi chuyển sang online

Cục ATTT khuyến nghị các cơ quan, tổ chức nâng cao bảo mật khi chuyển sang online

icon03/04/20200
Chuyên gia bảo mật chỉ cách dùng Zoom hỗ trợ học tập, làm việc từ xa an toàn hơn

Chuyên gia bảo mật chỉ cách dùng Zoom hỗ trợ học tập, làm việc từ xa an toàn hơn

icon03/04/20200
Online threats decline in 4th quarter in VNicon

Online threats decline in 4th quarter in VN

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/02/2020

The number of internet-borne cyberthreats in Việt Nam in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased more than 50 per cent compared to the same period in 2018, according to Kaspersky Security Bulletin Q4 2019.

Computer viruses cause $902 million in damage to Vietnamese usersicon

Computer viruses cause $902 million in damage to Vietnamese users

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/01/2020

Computer viruses caused estimated losses of VND20.9 trillion ($902 million) to Vietnamese users last year, much higher than the 14.9 trillion VND reported in 2018, reported Bkav Technology Group.

Woman fined for fake Facebook news about plane crashicon

Woman fined for fake Facebook news about plane crash

SOCIETY
14/01/2020

Police in the southern province of Binh Duong has fined a local woman (USD521.73) for spreading fake news about a plane crash on her Facebook account.

Hanoi to host int’l cyberspace safety contest final next monthicon

Hanoi to host int’l cyberspace safety contest final next month

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/01/2020

The final round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 is scheduled to take place in mid-February in Hanoi, according to the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Minister urged mastering technologies to better cybersecurityicon

Minister urged mastering technologies to better cybersecurity

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/11/2019

It is time for Vietnam to master technologies to make sure local businesses, organisations and people are protected from cyber-attacks, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on November 29.

Cyber security in Vietnam facing severe challengesicon

Cyber security in Vietnam facing severe challenges

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019

There has been an increasing number of cyber attacks recently in Vietnam aiming at both state units and private organizations to steal sensitive information. 

More than 7,000 cyber attacks hit Vietnam so far this yearicon

More than 7,000 cyber attacks hit Vietnam so far this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/09/2019

Vietnam has so far this year recorded more than 7,000 cyber attacks, the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT) reported.

Personal information can be easily exploited in Vietnam in illegal wayicon

Personal information can be easily exploited in Vietnam in illegal way

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/08/2019

The Cyber Security Law strictly prohibits firms doing business on technology platforms to sell clients’ personal information.

22,000 computers in Vietnam vulnerable to cyberattacksicon

22,000 computers in Vietnam vulnerable to cyberattacks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/08/2019

The VN Information Security Department has issued a warning of new vulnerabilities found in remote desktop services, which may affect 22,000 computers using Windows operating system in Vietnam.

Vietnam suffers over 6,200 cyber attacks in seven monthsicon

Vietnam suffers over 6,200 cyber attacks in seven months

VIDEO
31/07/2019

Vietnam recorded 6,219 cyber attacks since the start of 2019, a year-on-year surge of 104 percent, said the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT).

Security World 2019: security for banking and state managementicon

Security World 2019: security for banking and state management

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/06/2019

Cyberattacks are increasingly complicated and dangerous with an increasing number of attacks, requiring a comprehensive security solution encompassing regulations, technology, and human resources.

 
 
