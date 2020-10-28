cybersecurity
Ensuring cybersecurity is considered a key factor for a successful and sustainable digital transformation, and at the same time, an inseparable part of digital transformation,
11/09/2020
Decrypting and identifying ransomware and checking for malicious files are features of two new "Make in Vietnam" tools provided free of charge by the National Cyber Security Monitoring Center (NCSC).
07/05/2020
Vietnam reported 1,056 cyberattacks that triggered incidents in its information systems in the first four months of 2020, down 51.4 percent year-on-year.
31/03/2020
Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.
08/02/2020
Scientists have predicted a decade of non-password authentication, which will help solve problems in information security and discourage hackers.
22/01/2020
13/01/2020
Total losses triggered by computer viruses in Vietnam last year amounted to VND20.89 trillion (US$902 million), up 28.6% against 2018, according to data from Internet security firm Bkav.
03/01/2020
Here are the cybersecurity highlights in 2019 as selected by the Vietnamese Network Security (VSEC).
27/12/2019
11/12/2019
The number of variants of money stealing malware rose in the third quarter of 2019, though the number of victims recorded fell, according to a report from security firm Kaspersky.
22/11/2019
More and more businesses and organisations in southern Vietnam are focusing on cybersecurity, but there are still limitations such as inadequate procedures and visibility of risks,
14/11/2019
The rapid development of internet of things in Viet Nam has forced authorities and businesses to pay attention to cybersecurity, a conference heard in HCM Cityon Wednesday.
08/11/2019
The annual Viet Nam Information Security Day will be organised on November 21, the Viet Nam Information Security Association and the HCM City Department of Information and Communication have announced.
07/11/2019
01/11/2019
Vietnam has been making progress in the field of cybersecurity amid increased attacks on blockchain and cryptocurrency trading floors.
18/10/2019
Vietnam wants to learn from international experience in cyber security, and stands ready to cooperate with international law enforcement agencies and organisations in this sphere, Minister of Public Security General To Lam has said.
17/08/2019
Vietnam will need 70,000 - 90,000 information technology (IT) workers in 2019, the online newspaper of the Government reported, citing a report by TopDev – an IT recruiting firm.