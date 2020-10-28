Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformationicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT7 giờ trước0

Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation

Ensuring cybersecurity is considered a key factor for a successful and sustainable digital transformation, and at the same time, an inseparable part of digital transformation, 

 
Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam

icon28/10/20200
IP addresses in virus-infected computer networks decrease sharply

icon19/10/20200
‘Make in Vietnam’ tool helps find ransomwareicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/09/2020

Decrypting and identifying ransomware and checking for malicious files are features of two new "Make in Vietnam" tools provided free of charge by the National Cyber Security Monitoring Center (NCSC).

Cyberattacks plunge more than half in four monthsicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/05/2020

Vietnam reported 1,056 cyberattacks that triggered incidents in its information systems in the first four months of 2020, down 51.4 percent year-on-year.

Staff at many firms work from homeicon

BUSINESS
31/03/2020

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

It’s time for non-password authenticationicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/02/2020

Scientists have predicted a decade of non-password authentication, which will help solve problems in information security and discourage hackers.

Wild peach blossoms attract visitors during Lunar New Yearicon

VIDEO
22/01/2020

The streets of Dien Bien Phu city, Dien Bien province, are flooded with the pinkish hue of wild peach blossom. The flower has become one of Dien Bien most distinctive and attractive features.

Computer viruses cause losses of VND20 trillion in 2019icon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/01/2020

Total losses triggered by computer viruses in Vietnam last year amounted to VND20.89 trillion (US$902 million), up 28.6% against 2018, according to data from Internet security firm Bkav.

The most influential security activities in Vietnam 2019icon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/01/2020

Here are the cybersecurity highlights in 2019 as selected by the Vietnamese Network Security (VSEC).

Pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake to be officially operationalicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/12/2019

The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas in downtown Hanoi will be put into operation from January 1, 2020, after three years of trial operation.

Ransomware rises in third quartericon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/12/2019

The number of variants of money stealing malware rose in the third quarter of 2019, though the number of victims recorded fell, according to a report from security firm Kaspersky.

Southern businesses are taking cybersecurity more seriously: reporticon

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

More and more businesses and organisations in southern Vietnam are focusing on cybersecurity, but there are still limitations such as inadequate procedures and visibility of risks,

IoT, digital transformation require VN to focus on cybersecurityicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/11/2019

The rapid development of internet of things in Viet Nam has forced authorities and businesses to pay attention to cybersecurity, a conference heard in HCM Cityon Wednesday.

HCM City prepares to host Vietnam Information Security Dayicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/11/2019

The annual Viet Nam Information Security Day will be organised on November 21, the Viet Nam Information Security Association and the HCM City Department of Information and Communication have announced.

E-commerce expected to boom in Vietnamicon

VIDEO
07/11/2019

With a total market value of 4 billion USD back in 2015, e-commerce in Vietnam rose drastically to 7.8 billion USD in value in 2018, and is expected to continue on an upward trend.

Vietnam's stature grows on Asian cybersecurity mapicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019

Vietnam has been making progress in the field of cybersecurity amid increased attacks on blockchain and cryptocurrency trading floors.

Vietnam calls for stronger international cooperation in cybersecurityicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019

Vietnam wants to learn from international experience in cyber security, and stands ready to cooperate with international law enforcement agencies and organisations in this sphere, Minister of Public Security General To Lam has said.

Vietnam needs up to 90,000 IT workers in 2019icon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/08/2019

Vietnam will need 70,000 - 90,000 information technology (IT) workers in 2019, the online newspaper of the Government reported, citing a report by TopDev – an IT recruiting firm.

 
 
