Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandalicon
POLITICS

Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal

Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.

 
National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport

National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport

27/08/2020
Tìm hiểu về đảo Síp

Tìm hiểu về đảo Síp

26/08/2020
Vietnam Festival in Cyprus sees 7,000 Overseas Vietnamese in attendanceicon

Vietnam Festival in Cyprus sees 7,000 Overseas Vietnamese in attendance

VIETNAM & WORLD
05/02/2020

The Vietnam Festival in the Republic of Cyprus enjoyed the participation of 7,000 Overseas Vietnamese who are currently residing in the cities of Nicosia and Limassol.

Thế giới 24h: Cướp máy bay để gửi thư tình?icon

Thế giới 24h: Cướp máy bay để gửi thư tình?

Thế giới
30/03/2016
Thế giới ngày 29/3 chấn động vụ cướp máy bay chặng nội địa của hãng hãng không Ai Cập Egyptair. Tên không tặc đeo dây bom giả, uy hiếp tổ lái buộc họ phải hạ cánh xuống quốc đảo Cyprus.
Nga sắp có căn cứ quân sự giữa châu Âu?icon

Nga sắp có căn cứ quân sự giữa châu Âu?

Thế giới
09/02/2015
 Đảo Cyprus đang đề xuất cho Nga lập căn cứ hải quân và không quân trên lãnh thổ của họ.
 
 
