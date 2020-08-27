Cyprus
tin tức về Cyprus mới nhất
icon
Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
05/02/2020
The Vietnam Festival in the Republic of Cyprus enjoyed the participation of 7,000 Overseas Vietnamese who are currently residing in the cities of Nicosia and Limassol.
icon Thế giới
30/03/2016
Thế giới ngày 29/3 chấn động vụ cướp máy bay chặng nội địa của hãng hãng
không Ai Cập Egyptair. Tên không tặc đeo dây bom giả, uy hiếp tổ lái
buộc họ phải hạ cánh xuống quốc đảo Cyprus.
icon Thế giới
09/02/2015
Đảo Cyprus đang đề xuất cho Nga lập căn cứ hải quân và không quân trên lãnh
thổ của họ.