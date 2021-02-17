Czech
Now in his 30’s after living and working in the Czech Republic for many years, Luong Hai Long has long made a dream of building a brand exclusively for the Vietnamese community in the Central European country a reality.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/09/2020
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has accepted a call-up to the Czech national team, ending his pursuit of a place in the Vietnamese national team.
icon POLITICS
26/08/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
23/07/2020
The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city,
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020
The six-volume Czech-Vietnamese encyclopaedia has won the “Dictionary of the Year 2020” award of the Union of Interpreters and Translators (JTP).
icon PHOTOS
31/01/2020
Diplomatic relations between Vietnam and former Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, were established on February 2, 1950. Since then, bilateral friendship and cooperation have been strengthened.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
21/09/2019
Over 50 experts from research institutes and universities in the Czech Republic gathered at a recent workshop in Prague on resolving disputes in the East Sea.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
13/08/2019
The first Buddhist cultural centre of the Vietnamese community in Most city of Ustecky region, the Czech Republic, has been upgraded to the provincial level.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/07/2019
The complete collection of a Czech-Vietnamese dictionary was introduced at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Vietnam in the Czech Republic on July 16.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
08/07/2019
Summer Vietnamese language classes opened on July 6 for youngsters in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.
icon Chính trị
17/04/2019
Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc và phu nhân đã đến thăm hỏi, nói chuyện với cán bộ, nhân viên Đại sứ quán Việt Nam tại Cộng hòa Séc.
icon Chính trị
17/04/2019
Trong chuyến thăm chính thức CH Séc, Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc đã tiếp BCH Liên hiệp Hội người Việt tại châu Âu.
icon Chính trị
16/04/2019
Thủ tướng cùng phu nhân và đoàn cấp cao Việt Nam đã đến sân bay quốc tế Vaclav Havel, thủ đô Praha, bắt đầu chuyến thăm chính thức CH Czech.
icon Đẹp
21/05/2016
Xuất hiện tại buổi khai mạc sự kiện Tuần phim Việt Nam tại Cộng hoà Czech, nữ diễn viên 'Taxi, em tên gì?' nổi bật với trang phục dạ hội của NTK Đỗ Mạnh Cường.
icon Thế giới
10/04/2015
Tổng thống Czech Milos Zeman tuyên bố, chỉ gặp đại sứ Mỹ nếu Tổng thống Obama chịu tiếp người đứng đầu phái bộ ngoại giao Czech tại Washington.