 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết khác lạ 100 năm có 1, chuyện chưa từng có
#Chính biến ở Myanmar
#Vụ án Nhật Cường và cựu Chủ tịch Hà Nội Nguyễn Đức Chung
#100 Ngày đầu của Tân Tổng thống Joe Biden
#Cơn biến động của đào rừng Tết Tân Sửu 2021
#Táo Quân 2021
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

20/02/2021 01:16:31 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Czech

tin tức về Czech mới nhất

A man’s vision of building Vietnamese brand in Czech Republicicon
VIETNAM & WORLD14 giờ trước0

A man’s vision of building Vietnamese brand in Czech Republic

Now in his 30’s after living and working in the Czech Republic for many years, Luong Hai Long has long made a dream of building a brand exclusively for the Vietnamese community in the Central European country a reality.
 
Czech diplomat writes on Vietnam’s fourth industrial revolution strategy

Czech diplomat writes on Vietnam’s fourth industrial revolution strategy

icon17/02/20210
Vietnamese in Czech Republic have high hopes for 13th National Party Congress

Vietnamese in Czech Republic have high hopes for 13th National Party Congress

icon21/01/20210
Goalkeeper Filip Nguyen accepts call-up to Czech national teamicon

Goalkeeper Filip Nguyen accepts call-up to Czech national team

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/09/2020
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has accepted a call-up to the Czech national team, ending his pursuit of a place in the Vietnamese national team.
Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republicicon

Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic

POLITICS
26/08/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.
Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech societyicon

Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society

VIETNAM & WORLD
23/07/2020
The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city, 
Czech-Vietnamese encyclopaedia wins Dictionary of the Year awardicon

Czech-Vietnamese encyclopaedia wins Dictionary of the Year award

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020
The six-volume Czech-Vietnamese encyclopaedia has won the “Dictionary of the Year 2020” award of the Union of Interpreters and Translators (JTP).
Vietnam, Czech mark 70 years of diplomatic tiesicon

Vietnam, Czech mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

PHOTOS
31/01/2020
Diplomatic relations between Vietnam and former Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, were established on February 2, 1950. Since then, bilateral friendship and cooperation have been strengthened.
Experts condemn China’s violation of international law in East Seaicon

Experts condemn China’s violation of international law in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
21/09/2019
Over 50 experts from research institutes and universities in the Czech Republic gathered at a recent workshop in Prague on resolving disputes in the East Sea.
Vietnamese’s Buddhist cultural centre in Czech Republic gets provincial statusicon

Vietnamese’s Buddhist cultural centre in Czech Republic gets provincial status

VIETNAM & WORLD
13/08/2019
The first Buddhist cultural centre of the Vietnamese community in Most city of Ustecky region, the Czech Republic, has been upgraded to the provincial level.
Complete set of Czech-Vietnamese dictionary releasedicon

Complete set of Czech-Vietnamese dictionary released

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/07/2019
The complete collection of a Czech-Vietnamese dictionary was introduced at a ceremony held at the Embassy of Vietnam in the Czech Republic on July 16.
Summer Vietnamese classes open in Pragueicon

Summer Vietnamese classes open in Prague

VIETNAM & WORLD
08/07/2019
Summer Vietnamese language classes opened on July 6 for youngsters in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.
Thủ tướng và phu nhân thăm Đại sứ quán Việt Nam tại CH Sécicon

Thủ tướng và phu nhân thăm Đại sứ quán Việt Nam tại CH Séc

Chính trị
17/04/2019
Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc và phu nhân đã đến thăm hỏi, nói chuyện với cán bộ, nhân viên Đại sứ quán Việt Nam tại Cộng hòa Séc.
Thủ tướng gặp mặt Liên hiệp Hội người Việt tại châu Âuicon

Thủ tướng gặp mặt Liên hiệp Hội người Việt tại châu Âu

Chính trị
17/04/2019
Trong chuyến thăm chính thức CH Séc, Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc đã tiếp BCH Liên hiệp Hội người Việt tại châu Âu.
Thủ tướng đến Praha, bắt đầu thăm chính thức Cộng hòa Czechicon

Thủ tướng đến Praha, bắt đầu thăm chính thức Cộng hòa Czech

Chính trị
16/04/2019
Thủ tướng cùng phu nhân và đoàn cấp cao Việt Nam đã đến sân bay quốc tế Vaclav Havel, thủ đô Praha, bắt đầu chuyến thăm chính thức CH Czech.
Angela Phương Trinh ra sao sau khi "nổ tung trời" tại Cannes?icon

Angela Phương Trinh ra sao sau khi "nổ tung trời" tại Cannes?

Đẹp
21/05/2016
Xuất hiện tại buổi khai mạc sự kiện Tuần phim Việt Nam tại Cộng hoà Czech, nữ diễn viên 'Taxi, em tên gì?' nổi bật với trang phục dạ hội của NTK Đỗ Mạnh Cường.
Tổng thống Czech ra tối hậu thư cho Obamaicon

Tổng thống Czech ra tối hậu thư cho Obama

Thế giới
10/04/2015
 Tổng thống Czech Milos Zeman tuyên bố, chỉ gặp đại sứ Mỹ nếu Tổng thống Obama chịu tiếp người đứng đầu phái bộ ngoại giao Czech tại Washington.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 