As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.
TRAVEL
18/04/2020
The first thing that springs to mind when people mention Da Lat is a 'city of flowers', but it's also home to a wealth of local delicacies created from the various animals, fruits and vegetables which live and grow in the cool mountainous region.
TRAVEL
20/03/2020
If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.
SOCIETY
23/02/2020
The authorities of Lam Dong has asked relevant agencies to supplement and complete a plan on the construction of a green urban village – the first of its kind in Vietnam – in Xuan Tho commune, Da Lat city.
TRAVEL
01/02/2020
Each person has their own way to enjoy life. Some like to discover new horizons and new lands, others find somewhere they love and return again and again.
VIETNAM & WORLD
31/01/2020
Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year, has impressed many foreigners who admit that the holiday helps them understand the close bond of family members and the meaning of family get-togethers during the first days of Spring.
TRAVEL
30/01/2020
When searching for top dishes to try in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the phrase bánh căn (custard cake) comes up a lot.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/01/2020
TRAVEL
19/01/2020
Climbing to the top of LangBiang, in Dalat, in the early morning, visitors have the opportunity to see the mountain town among the morning mist.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020
The 28-metre-high glass bridge project connecting two tourist sites in Da Lat has been suspended for having no licence.
PHOTOS
15/01/2020
With the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, fast approaching, farmers in Van Thanh flower village in Da Lat city are making their final preparations to bring their colourful flowers to the domestic market.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/12/2019
Many areas in the Central Highlands city of Dalat are being polluted by a fire at a local rubbish dump site.
SOCIETY
30/12/2019
Several experts have complained about the rising number of modern construction buildings which have affected the beauty of Da Lat.
PHOTOS
24/12/2019
Linh Phuoc pagoda, located at 120 Tu Phuoc, Ward 11 in the resort city of Da Lat, is known as the pagoda of Vietnamese records.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/12/2019
Da Lat city always sees a dramatic surge of visitors for its biennial flower festival, which has become a cultural trademark of the Central Highlands.
TRAVEL
26/11/2019
Spotted throughout Da Lat, pink grass hills serve to attract a large number of tourists to the city due to their vibrant colour and the breathtaking scenery they create.
TRAVEL
25/11/2019
Around eight kilometers from the heart of Dalat City in Lam Dong Province, Linh Phuoc Pagoda was built in 1949.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019
Preparations for the upcoming 8th Da Lat Flower Festival were underway and would be completed by November 30, according to officials.