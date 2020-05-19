Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning cloudsicon
PHOTOS19/05/20200

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

 
Must-see destinations re-open for national holidays

Must-see destinations re-open for national holidays

icon02/05/20200
Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet

Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet

icon20/04/20200
Take a Da Lat delicacy touricon

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour

TRAVEL
18/04/2020

The first thing that springs to mind when people mention Da Lat is a 'city of flowers', but it's also home to a wealth of local delicacies created from the various animals, fruits and vegetables which live and grow in the cool mountainous region.

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort cityicon

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city

TRAVEL
20/03/2020

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

Lam Dong pilots building Vietnam’s first green urban villageicon

Lam Dong pilots building Vietnam’s first green urban village

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

The authorities of Lam Dong has asked relevant agencies to supplement and complete a plan on the construction of a green urban village – the first of its kind in Vietnam – in Xuan Tho commune, Da Lat city.

Searching for flowers in Central Highlands cityicon

Searching for flowers in Central Highlands city

TRAVEL
01/02/2020

Each person has their own way to enjoy life. Some like to discover new horizons and new lands, others find somewhere they love and return again and again.

Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year through the eyes of foreignersicon

Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year through the eyes of foreigners

VIETNAM & WORLD
31/01/2020

Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year, has impressed many foreigners who admit that the holiday helps them understand the close bond of family members and the meaning of family get-togethers during the first days of Spring.

Đà Lạt's bánh căn: creamy goodnessicon

Đà Lạt's bánh căn: creamy goodness

TRAVEL
30/01/2020

When searching for top dishes to try in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the phrase bánh căn (custard cake) comes up a lot.

Da Lat's Banh can: creamy goodnessicon

Da Lat's Banh can: creamy goodness

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/01/2020

When searching for top dishes to try in Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng, the phrase Banh can (custard cake) comes up a lot.

Mountain town in the fogicon

Mountain town in the fog

TRAVEL
19/01/2020

Climbing to the top of LangBiang, in Dalat, in the early morning, visitors have the opportunity to see the mountain town among the morning mist. 

Da Lat suspends illegal glass bridge projecticon

Da Lat suspends illegal glass bridge project

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020

The 28-metre-high glass bridge project connecting two tourist sites in Da Lat has been suspended for having no licence.

Van Thanh flower village in Da Lat gears up for Teticon

Van Thanh flower village in Da Lat gears up for Tet

PHOTOS
15/01/2020

With the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, fast approaching, farmers in Van Thanh flower village in Da Lat city are making their final preparations to bring their colourful flowers to the domestic market.

Dump site fire chokes Dalaticon

Dump site fire chokes Dalat

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/12/2019

Many areas in the Central Highlands city of Dalat are being polluted by a fire at a local rubbish dump site.

Concerns raised over building density in Da Laticon

Concerns raised over building density in Da Lat

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

Several experts have complained about the rising number of modern construction buildings which have affected the beauty of Da Lat.

Linh Phuoc Pagoda-renowned spiritual venue in Da Laticon

Linh Phuoc Pagoda-renowned spiritual venue in Da Lat

PHOTOS
24/12/2019

Linh Phuoc pagoda, located at 120 Tu Phuoc, Ward 11 in the resort city of Da Lat, is known as the pagoda of Vietnamese records.

Da Lat flower festivalicon

Da Lat flower festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/12/2019

Da Lat city always sees a dramatic surge of visitors for its biennial flower festival, which has become a cultural trademark of the Central Highlands.

Discovering stunning pink grass hills of Da Laticon

Discovering stunning pink grass hills of Da Lat

TRAVEL
26/11/2019

 Spotted throughout Da Lat, pink grass hills serve to attract a large number of tourists to the city due to their vibrant colour and the breathtaking scenery they create.

Unique chrystal mosaic pagoda in Da Laticon

Unique chrystal mosaic pagoda in Da Lat

TRAVEL
25/11/2019

Around eight kilometers from the heart of Dalat City in Lam Dong Province, Linh Phuoc Pagoda was built in 1949. 

Da Lat prepares for flower festivalicon

Da Lat prepares for flower festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

Preparations for the upcoming 8th Da Lat Flower Festival were underway and would be completed by November 30, according to officials.

 
 
