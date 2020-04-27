Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
da nang city

tin tức về da nang city mới nhất

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projectsicon
BUSINESS27/04/20200

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year

Vietnam to hold ASEAN Film Week in mid-year

icon10/04/20200
COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam

COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam

icon07/04/20200
Vietnam needs new policies to find talented stafficon

Vietnam needs new policies to find talented staff

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Vietnam needs to have a law on appreciating and using talented peoole, according to Le Thanh Van, a National Assembly Deputy.

Attractiveness of Hoi An ancient streets – where time pausesicon

Attractiveness of Hoi An ancient streets – where time pauses

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

Experiencing the changes of space and time, yet Hoi An ancient streets still keep their old beauty, and relic complexes are maintained intact along with a huge intangible cultural base.

Shaping tourism chains of the coasticon

Shaping tourism chains of the coast

TRAVEL
26/01/2020

The central region looks set to spur on development of urban coastal tourism chains, leveraging the generous presence of stunning beaches, cultural legacies, and the emergence of big brands in the area.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc makes New Year visit to Da Nangicon

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc makes New Year visit to Da Nang

SOCIETY
25/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended New Year wishes to the police force and residents in the central city of Da Nang on January 25, or the first day of the Year of the Rat.

Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Saicon

Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
20/01/2020

The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa district in Da Nang has received documents, maps, artifacts and research works on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago present by organisations.

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s minesweepers visit Da Nangicon

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s minesweepers visit Da Nang

VIDEO
13/12/2019

Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force carrying nearly 180 officers and sailors, docked at Tien Sa port on December 12 for a friendship visit to Da Nang.

Da Nang to see more three new direct flightsicon

Da Nang to see more three new direct flights

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

New daily regular air routes connecting Da Nang City with Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore start from December 12, offering more options for local and foreign tourists as well as businessmen travelling in the New Year.

Exhibits at Cham Sculpture Museum on 100th anniversaryicon

Exhibits at Cham Sculpture Museum on 100th anniversary

VIDEO
04/12/2019

The Museum of Cham Sculpture in the central city of Da Nang has held a celebration to mark its 100th anniversary.

Ethnic residence as a unique homestay for tourists to Da Nangicon

Ethnic residence as a unique homestay for tourists to Da Nang

TRAVEL
16/10/2019

A Lang Nhu homestay in Hoa Bac commune, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city is the first community tourism model representing for Co Tu ethnic minority people in the coastal city.

Da Nang destined for international IT eventsicon

Da Nang destined for international IT events

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/10/2019

The Da Nang People’s Committee and the Vietnam Software Association (VINASA) will jointly host a series of international events on IT from October 21-24, reported the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP).

ATF U14 &amp; Under Junior Series – Grade A kicks off in Da Nangicon

ATF U14 & Under Junior Series – Grade A kicks off in Da Nang

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/10/2019

The Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U14 & Under Junior Series Da Nang Cup 2019 – Grade A opened at Tuyen Son Sport Village in the central city of Da Nang on October 12.

Korean stars to join UNICEF’s anti-bullying campaign in Vietnamicon

Korean stars to join UNICEF’s anti-bullying campaign in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/09/2019

Choi Si-won, a member of the boy’s group Super Junior of South Korea, will join UNICEF’s #StopBullying campaign in Vietnam.

Finland wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2019icon

Finland wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/07/2019

The team from Finland won the trophy of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2019 at the final round in the central city on July 6’s night.

 
 
