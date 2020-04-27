da nang city
tin tức về da nang city mới nhất
Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Vietnam needs to have a law on appreciating and using talented peoole, according to Le Thanh Van, a National Assembly Deputy.
TRAVEL
29/01/2020
Experiencing the changes of space and time, yet Hoi An ancient streets still keep their old beauty, and relic complexes are maintained intact along with a huge intangible cultural base.
TRAVEL
26/01/2020
The central region looks set to spur on development of urban coastal tourism chains, leveraging the generous presence of stunning beaches, cultural legacies, and the emergence of big brands in the area.
SOCIETY
25/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended New Year wishes to the police force and residents in the central city of Da Nang on January 25, or the first day of the Year of the Rat.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
20/01/2020
The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa district in Da Nang has received documents, maps, artifacts and research works on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago present by organisations.
VIDEO
13/12/2019
Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force carrying nearly 180 officers and sailors, docked at Tien Sa port on December 12 for a friendship visit to Da Nang.
SOCIETY
10/12/2019
New daily regular air routes connecting Da Nang City with Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore start from December 12, offering more options for local and foreign tourists as well as businessmen travelling in the New Year.
VIDEO
04/12/2019
The Museum of Cham Sculpture in the central city of Da Nang has held a celebration to mark its 100th anniversary.
TRAVEL
16/10/2019
A Lang Nhu homestay in Hoa Bac commune, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city is the first community tourism model representing for Co Tu ethnic minority people in the coastal city.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/10/2019
The Da Nang People’s Committee and the Vietnam Software Association (VINASA) will jointly host a series of international events on IT from October 21-24, reported the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP).
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/10/2019
The Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U14 & Under Junior Series Da Nang Cup 2019 – Grade A opened at Tuyen Son Sport Village in the central city of Da Nang on October 12.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/09/2019
Choi Si-won, a member of the boy’s group Super Junior of South Korea, will join UNICEF’s #StopBullying campaign in Vietnam.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/07/2019
The team from Finland won the trophy of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2019 at the final round in the central city on July 6’s night.