da nang news

tin tức về da nang news mới nhất

Da Nang to host Routes Asia Forum in 2022icon
TRAVEL

Da Nang to host Routes Asia Forum in 2022

Da Nang will host the 16th annual Routes Asia Development Forum 2022 on June 6-8 of 2022 as an announcement was made at the World Routes Development Forum – an aviation and tourism industry event – in Milan, Italy on Monday.
 
Da Nang destroys over 3 tons of post-war bombs and mines

Da Nang destroys over 3 tons of post-war bombs and mines

06/10/2021
Da Nang to relax some restrictions from September 30

Da Nang to relax some restrictions from September 30

30/09/2021
Da Nang to enforce new normal from early Octobericon

Da Nang to enforce new normal from early October

SOCIETY
24/09/2021
The administration of Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam, has initiated plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions and resume a range of socio-economic activities from October 1.
Da Nang trees trimmed during storm seasonicon

Da Nang trees trimmed during storm season

SOCIETY
16/11/2019
Many trees in the central city of Danang have been trimmed to help ensure safety during the storm season.
 
 
