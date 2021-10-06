da nang news
tin tức về da nang news mới nhất
Da Nang will host the 16th annual Routes Asia Development Forum 2022 on June 6-8 of 2022 as an announcement was made at the World Routes Development Forum – an aviation and tourism industry event – in Milan, Italy on Monday.
24/09/2021
The administration of Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam, has initiated plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions and resume a range of socio-economic activities from October 1.
16/11/2019
Many trees in the central city of Danang have been trimmed to help ensure safety during the storm season.