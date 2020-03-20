Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Photographers to compete at regional contesticon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS20/03/20200

Photographers to compete at regional contest

Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.

 
icon20/03/20200
icon13/03/20200
Da Nang to boost tourism in Japanicon

Da Nang to boost tourism in Japan

TRAVEL
11/03/2020

The tourism promotion centre of Da Nang has inked an agreement on tourism promotion in Japan with Sunrise Group Asia (Sunrise Da Nang) company, looking to expand to new tourism markets in the future.

Vientiane-Da Nang flight to launch in late Marchicon

Vientiane-Da Nang flight to launch in late March

TRAVEL
08/03/2020

Lao Airlines will launch a direct air route between Da Nang in central Vietnam and Vientiane, capital of Laos, with three flights per week from March 29.

Danang and Quang Nam hotel employees take unpaid leave due to coronavirusicon

Danang and Quang Nam hotel employees take unpaid leave due to coronavirus

TRAVEL
05/03/2020

A number of hotels in Danang City and neighboring Quang Nam Province in central Vietnam have let their employees take unpaid leave for several days each month to cope with the hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

ASEAN senior officials gather in Da Nangicon

ASEAN senior officials gather in Da Nang

POLITICS
04/03/2020

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 4 with the participation of hundreds of senior officials from the 10 ASEAN member countries.

Da Nang hosts meeting of ASEAN defence and security institutionsicon

Da Nang hosts meeting of ASEAN defence and security institutions

POLITICS
04/03/2020

The 13th annual meeting and fifth retreat of the Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on Tuesday.

Da Nang to host ASEAN environmental meetingsicon

Da Nang to host ASEAN environmental meetings

POLITICS
03/03/2020

The 21st Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Coastal and Marine Environment (AWGCME) is slated to take place from May 13-15 in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City named in top 25 trending destinations for 2020icon

Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City named in top 25 trending destinations for 2020

TRAVEL
02/03/2020

Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City were both named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.

Red books won’t determine the survival of condotels: expertsicon

Red books won’t determine the survival of condotels: experts

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

Real estate experts believe that the condotel growth will not depend on state agencies but on investors.

Safe farm develops from polluted dumpicon

Safe farm develops from polluted dump

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

A man in the central city of Da Nang has turned a local dump into a high-tech garden to supply fresh and healthy vegetables to local residents and markets.

Medical workers, frontline soldiers in the fight against COVID-19 epidemicicon

Medical workers, frontline soldiers in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

The Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases has recently received and treated patients with fever and, possibly, COVID-19. 

Japan’s Miki House open first store in Vietnamicon

Japan’s Miki House open first store in Vietnam

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

Miki House, a Japanese children’s clothing and product company, opened its first store in Vietnam on February 25.

Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang cityicon

Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang city

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Twenty passengers from the Republic of Korea were flown back to their home country on February 25 night, one day after their arrival in the central city of Da Nang.

Da Nang cancels int'l fireworks festival due to coronavirus fearsicon

Da Nang cancels int'l fireworks festival due to coronavirus fears

TRAVEL
24/02/2020

The central city of Da Nang has decided to cancel the 2020 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival to prevent the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, spreading in the region.

Will new legal document bring investors back to condotel market?icon

Will new legal document bring investors back to condotel market?

BUSINESS
23/02/2020

The granting of ‘red books’, or land-use rights certificates, to condotels has been described as good news for the condotel market. But it’s too early to say if investors will come back.

Danang cancels international fireworks festival due to coronavirusicon

Danang cancels international fireworks festival due to coronavirus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/02/2020

The central city of Danang has decided to cancel the Danang International Fireworks Festival 2020 due to coronavirus fears. 

Danang to build night market, pedestrian streeticon

Danang to build night market, pedestrian street

TRAVEL
19/02/2020

Sea Star Saigon JSC - Danang Branch has got nod to invest in the Bach Dang night market and pedestrian street project on Bach Dang Street along the Han River in Danang City.

Danang halts international conference licensing for coronavirus preventionicon

Danang halts international conference licensing for coronavirus prevention

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Authorities of the central city of Danang have halted the licensing of international conferences amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 
 
