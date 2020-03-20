Da Nang
tin tức về Da Nang mới nhất
Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.
icon TRAVEL
11/03/2020
The tourism promotion centre of Da Nang has inked an agreement on tourism promotion in Japan with Sunrise Group Asia (Sunrise Da Nang) company, looking to expand to new tourism markets in the future.
icon TRAVEL
08/03/2020
Lao Airlines will launch a direct air route between Da Nang in central Vietnam and Vientiane, capital of Laos, with three flights per week from March 29.
icon TRAVEL
05/03/2020
A number of hotels in Danang City and neighboring Quang Nam Province in central Vietnam have let their employees take unpaid leave for several days each month to cope with the hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
icon POLITICS
04/03/2020
The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 4 with the participation of hundreds of senior officials from the 10 ASEAN member countries.
icon POLITICS
04/03/2020
The 13th annual meeting and fifth retreat of the Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on Tuesday.
icon POLITICS
03/03/2020
The 21st Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Coastal and Marine Environment (AWGCME) is slated to take place from May 13-15 in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
icon TRAVEL
02/03/2020
Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City were both named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.
icon BUSINESS
29/02/2020
Real estate experts believe that the condotel growth will not depend on state agencies but on investors.
icon SOCIETY
28/02/2020
A man in the central city of Da Nang has turned a local dump into a high-tech garden to supply fresh and healthy vegetables to local residents and markets.
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
The Da Nang Hospital for Lung Diseases has recently received and treated patients with fever and, possibly, COVID-19.
icon BUSINESS
26/02/2020
Miki House, a Japanese children’s clothing and product company, opened its first store in Vietnam on February 25.
icon SOCIETY
26/02/2020
Twenty passengers from the Republic of Korea were flown back to their home country on February 25 night, one day after their arrival in the central city of Da Nang.
icon TRAVEL
24/02/2020
The central city of Da Nang has decided to cancel the 2020 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival to prevent the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, spreading in the region.
icon BUSINESS
23/02/2020
The granting of ‘red books’, or land-use rights certificates, to condotels has been described as good news for the condotel market. But it’s too early to say if investors will come back.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/02/2020
The central city of Danang has decided to cancel the Danang International Fireworks Festival 2020 due to coronavirus fears.
icon TRAVEL
19/02/2020
Sea Star Saigon JSC - Danang Branch has got nod to invest in the Bach Dang night market and pedestrian street project on Bach Dang Street along the Han River in Danang City.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Authorities of the central city of Danang have halted the licensing of international conferences amid the coronavirus outbreak.