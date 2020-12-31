da nang travel
tin tức về da nang travel mới nhất
icon
With Da Nang being a hugely popular destination for travelers due to its many tourist attractions, let’s discover some of the free check-in spots where people can welcome in the New Year.
icon TRAVEL
03/11/2020
In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees,
icon TRAVEL
04/10/2020
Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period. The lighthouse in the central coast city of Danang is a place where tourists can have panoramic views of Danang, Hue and even the entire Quang Nam Province from above.
icon TRAVEL
14/09/2020
Rice paper rolls with pork, or banh trang cuon thit heo in Vietnamese, is a tasty dish popular throughout Vietnam. This “version” in Danang seems to be a good choice for diners who want to have something new in their daily meal.
icon TRAVEL
13/07/2020
To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.
icon TRAVEL
11/07/2020
The upcoming Fantastic Da Nang 2020 festival is scheduled to take place between July 30 and August 5 with a wide range of interesting events, the Da Nang Municipal Department of Tourism announced on July 11.
icon TRAVEL
11/06/2020
BBC World News will broadcast a video on tourism in the central city of Da Nang on its Asia-Pacific channel this month.
icon TRAVEL
03/12/2019
Da Nang plans to diversify its international tourism source markets next year but will still pay close attention to the Chinese and South Korean markets, sources said.
icon PHOTOS
15/11/2019
The 200-year-old Tich Thien Duong is the only remaining ancient house left in Da Nang city, in which traditional Vietnamese ancient architecture is still kept intact.
icon TRAVEL
09/07/2019
The New York Times earlier this year ranked Danang 15th on its list of 52 places to go in 2019, describing the city as “the Miami of Vietnam” with a long beach strip and a strong foodie scene.
icon TRAVEL
04/07/2019
The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.
icon TRAVEL
12/06/2019
The Danang – Summer Destination program will kick off in several venues in the city this weekend with numerous interesting education, culture, sport, cuisine and community activities for visitors.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/06/2019
Vietnam and Russia performed during the curtain-raiser of the 2019 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival on the Han River on June 1.
icon VIDEO
02/05/2019
The central coastal city of Da Nang has called for further investment in the city’s river and sea tourism services for the 2019 to 2021 period, with the aim of creating unique tourism products capable of serving visitors.
icon TRAVEL
17/04/2019
Having officially opened and commenced operation from the beginning of September 2018, Son Tra night market in Da Nang has attracted large numbers of locals and visitors.