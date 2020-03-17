Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for Septembericon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS19 giờ trước0

Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September

The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

 
Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak

Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak

icon17/03/20200
A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnam

A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnam

icon05/03/20200
The truth will outicon

The truth will out

SOCIETY
25/02/2020

Dao Thanh Tam, 44, from HCM City, went to the Lak District's People’s Committee in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak at the beginning of this month to ask for approval for a construction project in the district.

Puppie cafes thriving in Central Highlandsicon

Puppie cafes thriving in Central Highlands

TRAVEL
15/02/2020

A visit to the Central Highlands region of Vietnam offers plenty of incredible tourist experiences, including drinking fresh coffee in the hills and playing with cute puppies.

Protective forest destroyed in Dak Lakicon

Protective forest destroyed in Dak Lak

PHOTOS
10/02/2020

A large area of protective forest in the central highlands province of Dak Lak was destroyed during the Tet holiday.

Extracurricular class fuels ethnic minority students’ passion for Gong cultureicon

Extracurricular class fuels ethnic minority students’ passion for Gong culture

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020

Dak Lak province in the Central Highlands has opened classes on Gong playing for students from ethnic minorities to help them learn the core values of Gong culture. 

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospectsicon

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospects

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.

Ants and cows combine for delightful Phu Yen bitesicon

Ants and cows combine for delightful Phu Yen bites

TRAVEL
09/01/2020

Phu Yen Province in the central coastal region is well known for not only its beautiful beaches but also bò một nắng hai sương (beef jerky dried over wood charcoal).

Dak Lak elephants need better protectionicon

Dak Lak elephants need better protection

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020

Dak Lak is considered the country’s ‘elephant metropolis with 140 elephants, both wild and domestic. However, the number of ‘nanny’ elephants there is alarmingly low, which has affected the conservation of the local herd of elephants.

Krong Ana district offers community tourism servicesicon

Krong Ana district offers community tourism services

TRAVEL
02/01/2020

Krong Ana district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has beautiful natural scenery: lush paddy fields, stunning waterfalls, and primeval forests.

Palaeontology museum unearths Central Highlands historyicon

Palaeontology museum unearths Central Highlands history

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/12/2019

Sitting in a corner of his museum, Hoang Thanh in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak's Buon Ma Thuot City cautiously cleans rocks while surrounded by thousands of fossilised snails, molluscs and wood.

Blind people help each other to overcome darknessicon

Blind people help each other to overcome darkness

SOCIETY
28/12/2019

Boarding houses in Buon Ma Thuot have become second homes for many sight-impaired people over the past 10 years in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak.

WWF helps Vietnam combat wildlife traffickingicon

WWF helps Vietnam combat wildlife trafficking

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is coordinating with forest rangers of Zone 4 to organise a training course on combating wildlife trafficking, in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

One more elephant in Dak Lak diesicon

One more elephant in Dak Lak dies

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/12/2019

A 59-year-old elephant in Dak Lak Province which carried tourists on sightseeing trips for many years has died, according to the provincial Elephant Conservation Centre.

Ma ethnic people protect forests in national parkicon

Ma ethnic people protect forests in national park

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019

For the Ma ethnic minority in Dak Som Commune in Dak Glong district in Dak Nong province, the forest is just like a god who protects them from disasters.

Earnings from coffee, pepper are modest because of poor brandingicon

Earnings from coffee, pepper are modest because of poor branding

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Vietnam is one of the biggest coffee and pepper exporters in the world, but the money it earns is modest.

Dak Lak investigates forest destructionicon

Dak Lak investigates forest destruction

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019

A joint investigation between police and officials has been carried out into deforestation in Krong Ana District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Typhoon Nakri leaves two people dead with another missing in central Vietnamicon

Typhoon Nakri leaves two people dead with another missing in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

At least three people have been killed or gone missing as a result of the impact of typhoon Nakri, whilst thousands of homes throughout the central highlands region have been submerged in water.

GPS tracking launched to monitor wild elephants in Dak Lakicon

GPS tracking launched to monitor wild elephants in Dak Lak

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/09/2019

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam, in co-operation with Dak Lak Elephant Conservation Centre, plans to launch a GPS supervision project on wild elephant herds found in the province.

 
 
