dak lak
tin tức về dak lak mới nhất
icon
The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
icon SOCIETY
25/02/2020
Dao Thanh Tam, 44, from HCM City, went to the Lak District's People’s Committee in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak at the beginning of this month to ask for approval for a construction project in the district.
icon TRAVEL
15/02/2020
A visit to the Central Highlands region of Vietnam offers plenty of incredible tourist experiences, including drinking fresh coffee in the hills and playing with cute puppies.
icon PHOTOS
10/02/2020
A large area of protective forest in the central highlands province of Dak Lak was destroyed during the Tet holiday.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/02/2020
Dak Lak province in the Central Highlands has opened classes on Gong playing for students from ethnic minorities to help them learn the core values of Gong culture.
icon BUSINESS
23/01/2020
With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.
icon TRAVEL
09/01/2020
Phu Yen Province in the central coastal region is well known for not only its beautiful beaches but also bò một nắng hai sương (beef jerky dried over wood charcoal).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020
Dak Lak is considered the country’s ‘elephant metropolis with 140 elephants, both wild and domestic. However, the number of ‘nanny’ elephants there is alarmingly low, which has affected the conservation of the local herd of elephants.
icon TRAVEL
02/01/2020
Krong Ana district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has beautiful natural scenery: lush paddy fields, stunning waterfalls, and primeval forests.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/12/2019
Sitting in a corner of his museum, Hoang Thanh in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak's Buon Ma Thuot City cautiously cleans rocks while surrounded by thousands of fossilised snails, molluscs and wood.
icon SOCIETY
28/12/2019
Boarding houses in Buon Ma Thuot have become second homes for many sight-impaired people over the past 10 years in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019
The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is coordinating with forest rangers of Zone 4 to organise a training course on combating wildlife trafficking, in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/12/2019
A 59-year-old elephant in Dak Lak Province which carried tourists on sightseeing trips for many years has died, according to the provincial Elephant Conservation Centre.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019
For the Ma ethnic minority in Dak Som Commune in Dak Glong district in Dak Nong province, the forest is just like a god who protects them from disasters.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Vietnam is one of the biggest coffee and pepper exporters in the world, but the money it earns is modest.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019
A joint investigation between police and officials has been carried out into deforestation in Krong Ana District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
icon SOCIETY
12/11/2019
At least three people have been killed or gone missing as a result of the impact of typhoon Nakri, whilst thousands of homes throughout the central highlands region have been submerged in water.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/09/2019
The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam, in co-operation with Dak Lak Elephant Conservation Centre, plans to launch a GPS supervision project on wild elephant herds found in the province.