Dak Nong
tin tức về Dak Nong mới nhất
icon
The Central Highlands of Dak Nong is seeking to completely isolate the eighth outbreak of diphtheria to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of local residents.
icon SOCIETY
23/06/2020
Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.
icon SOCIETY
17/06/2020
The Centre for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Monday reported that the province has recorded four cases of diphtheria.
icon SOCIETY
14/05/2020
The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.
icon BUSINESS
23/01/2020
With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.
icon SOCIETY
18/01/2020
A dirty motorbike and clothes covered in mud and dust and soil have become the norm for teacher Dinh Thi Giang Tam, who has to travel 100km to Tran Quoc Toan Primary School in Cư Rút District, Central Highlands Dak Nong Province, every day.
icon SOCIETY
25/11/2019
Police in Dak Nong Province on Sunday said they were investigating the cause of a a mine explosion which killed one person and seriously injured another on Saturday.
icon TRAVEL
17/11/2019
The Krong No volcanic cave system, in the Central Highland province of Dak Nong, has been nominated by the Global Geoparks Network for UNESCO recognition as a global geological park.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019
Central Highlands Dak Nong Province's People’s Committee has fined a company VND130 million (US$5,600) for illegal sand mining, vov.vn online newspaper reported.
icon SOCIETY
30/10/2019
The Investigation Police Agency of Dak Song District in Central Highlands Dak Nong Province have detained five people for alleged deforestation.
icon SOCIETY
10/09/2019
Police busted an online gambling ring on the messaging app Zalo in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Wednesday.
icon SOCIETY
27/08/2019
The People’s Committee of Central Highlands Dak Nong Province has fined three businesses a total of VND500 million (US$21,500) for trading low-quality gasoline, news.zing.vn reported.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/08/2019
Residents from Quang Tan Commune in Central Highlands Province of Dak Nong claimed their lives are being affected by a passion fruit processing facility in the region.
icon SOCIETY
14/08/2019
The recent levels of torrential rain and flooding which have devastated parts of the Central Highlands region and left 10 dead have been the worst to hit the area since September 2009.
icon SOCIETY
13/08/2019
The concerning situation at Dak Kar Hydropower Plant in the central highlands province of Dak Nong has once again raised alarm on the safety of the region's many small and medium-sized hydropower plants during the rainy season,
icon SOCIETY
09/08/2019
All three members in a family were buried in their home due to landslide in Dak Sin commune, Dak R’lap district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on August 7 night.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/07/2019
A house displaying lithophones was inaugurated on July 30 in Dak R’Moan commune, Gia Nghia town, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.
icon SOCIETY
31/07/2019
Rice paddy fields in a Central Highlands commune are facing drought after a river's flow was diverted as the result of the construction a hydroelectric plant.