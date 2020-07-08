Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

10/07/2020 05:21:12 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Dak Nong

tin tức về Dak Nong mới nhất

Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheriaicon
SOCIETY12 giờ trước0

Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheria

The Central Highlands of Dak Nong is seeking to completely isolate the eighth outbreak of diphtheria to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of local residents.

 
Dak Nong to host Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival

Dak Nong to host Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival

icon08/07/20200
Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City

Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City

icon07/07/20200
More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheriaicon

More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria

SOCIETY
23/06/2020

Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.

Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheriaicon

Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria

SOCIETY
17/06/2020

The Centre for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Monday reported that the province has recorded four cases of diphtheria.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scamicon

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam

SOCIETY
14/05/2020

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospectsicon

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospects

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.

Muong teacher goes extra mile for studentsicon

Muong teacher goes extra mile for students

SOCIETY
18/01/2020

A dirty motorbike and clothes covered in mud and dust and soil have become the norm for teacher Dinh Thi Giang Tam, who has to travel 100km to Tran Quoc Toan Primary School in Cư Rút District, Central Highlands Dak Nong Province, every day.

Mine explosion kills one, injures anothericon

Mine explosion kills one, injures another

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

Police in Dak Nong Province on Sunday said they were investigating the cause of a a mine explosion which killed one person and seriously injured another on Saturday.

Krong No volcanic caves seek recognition as global geological parkicon

Krong No volcanic caves seek recognition as global geological park

TRAVEL
17/11/2019

The Krong No volcanic cave system, in the Central Highland province of Dak Nong, has been nominated by the Global Geoparks Network for UNESCO recognition as a global geological park.

Company fined for illegal sand miningicon

Company fined for illegal sand mining

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019

Central Highlands Dak Nong Province's People’s Committee has fined a company VND130 million (US$5,600) for illegal sand mining, vov.vn online newspaper reported.

Dak Nong police arrest five for poisoning pine treesicon

Dak Nong police arrest five for poisoning pine trees

SOCIETY
30/10/2019

The Investigation Police Agency of Dak Song District in Central Highlands Dak Nong Province have detained five people for alleged deforestation.

Online gambling ring on Zalo bustedicon

Online gambling ring on Zalo busted

SOCIETY
10/09/2019

Police busted an online gambling ring on the messaging app Zalo in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Wednesday.

Low quality gasoline businesses fined in Dak Nongicon

Low quality gasoline businesses fined in Dak Nong

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

The People’s Committee of Central Highlands Dak Nong Province has fined three businesses a total of VND500 million (US$21,500) for trading low-quality gasoline, news.zing.vn reported.

Passion fruit processing pollutes environment in Dak Nong Provinceicon

Passion fruit processing pollutes environment in Dak Nong Province

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/08/2019

Residents from Quang Tan Commune in Central Highlands Province of Dak Nong claimed their lives are being affected by a passion fruit processing facility in the region.

Vietnam's Central Highlands suffers worst flooding in a decadeicon

Vietnam's Central Highlands suffers worst flooding in a decade

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

The recent levels of torrential rain and flooding which have devastated parts of the Central Highlands region and left 10 dead have been the worst to hit the area since September 2009.

Safety of reservoirs called into question after plant incidenticon

Safety of reservoirs called into question after plant incident

SOCIETY
13/08/2019

The concerning situation at Dak Kar Hydropower Plant in the central highlands province of Dak Nong has once again raised alarm on the safety of the region's many small and medium-sized hydropower plants during the rainy season, 

Family of three buried under landslides in Dak Nong provinceicon

Family of three buried under landslides in Dak Nong province

SOCIETY
09/08/2019

All three members in a family were buried in their home due to landslide in Dak Sin commune, Dak R’lap district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on August 7 night.

Dak Nong province inaugurates house displaying lithophonesicon

Dak Nong province inaugurates house displaying lithophones

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/07/2019

A house displaying lithophones was inaugurated on July 30 in Dak R’Moan commune, Gia Nghia town, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.

Rice damaged by hydroelectric plant constructionicon

Rice damaged by hydroelectric plant construction

SOCIETY
31/07/2019

Rice paddy fields in a Central Highlands commune are facing drought after a river's flow was diverted as the result of the construction a hydroelectric plant.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 