dang dinh quy

tin tức về dang dinh quy mới nhất

VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflicticon
POLITICS25/04/20200

VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

 
Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire

Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire

icon18/04/20200
Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia

Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia

icon15/04/20200
Vietnam backs UNSC-OSCE stronger cooperationicon

Vietnam backs UNSC-OSCE stronger cooperation

POLITICS
08/02/2020

Vietnam supports the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UNSC to strengthen their cooperation in line with the UN Charter, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Ambassador discusses improving UN’s operational efficiencyicon

Ambassador discusses improving UN’s operational efficiency

POLITICS
18/01/2020

Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on January 17 met President of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session Tijiani Muhammad-Bande.

Vietnam has big chance to win UNSC’s non-permanent seat: senior diplomaticon

Vietnam has big chance to win UNSC’s non-permanent seat: senior diplomat

POLITICS
29/05/2019

Vietnam has a big opportunity to win a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has said.

Vietnam vows to join int’l efforts in ending sexual violence in conflicticon

Vietnam vows to join int’l efforts in ending sexual violence in conflict

POLITICS
24/04/2019

Vietnam will work closely with the international community in preventing and stamping out sexual violence in conflicts, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (UN).

 
 
