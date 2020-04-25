dang dinh quy
tin tức về dang dinh quy mới nhất
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,
08/02/2020
Vietnam supports the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UNSC to strengthen their cooperation in line with the UN Charter, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.
18/01/2020
Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on January 17 met President of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session Tijiani Muhammad-Bande.
29/05/2019
Vietnam has a big opportunity to win a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has said.
24/04/2019
Vietnam will work closely with the international community in preventing and stamping out sexual violence in conflicts, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (UN).