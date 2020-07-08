defence cooperation
Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said
POLITICS
05/07/2020
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin,
POLITICS
17/06/2020
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, on June 16, engaged in two online talks with Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence, and
POLITICS
13/06/2020
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.
POLITICS
19/02/2020
Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).
POLITICS
21/12/2019
The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019
Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, received in Hanoi on December 11 Commander of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi.
POLITICS
11/12/2019
The 7th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogue between Vietnam and Australia, an annual activity since 2012, took place in Canberra on December 10.
POLITICS
16/11/2019
The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.
POLITICS
28/08/2019
The Border Guard High Command of Vietnam and the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia held a meeting on August 27 to discuss border management and defence.
POLITICS
11/07/2019
Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich hailed Thailand’s role in promoting defence cooperation among ASEAN member states at his meeting with Thai Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok on July 10.
POLITICS
17/06/2019
Vietnam and Singapore want to step up the comprehensive and substantial development of defence links in the coming time as heard at their 10th defence policy dialogue.