Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
18 giờ trước

Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official

Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said

 
Vietnam, US boost defence ties

Vietnam, US boost defence ties

08/07/2020
Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India

Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India

08/07/2020
Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperationicon

Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation

POLITICS
05/07/2020

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, 

Vietnam boosts defence cooperation with Canada, Australia

Vietnam boosts defence cooperation with Canada, Australia

POLITICS
17/06/2020

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, on June 16, engaged in two online talks with Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence, and 

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation

POLITICS
13/06/2020

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

ASEAN 2020: Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos meet in Hanoi

ASEAN 2020: Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos meet in Hanoi

POLITICS
19/02/2020

Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honoured

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honoured

POLITICS
21/12/2019

The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Chief of General Staff receives Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander

Chief of General Staff receives Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019

Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, received in Hanoi on December 11 Commander of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi.

Vietnam, Australia hold 7th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogue

Vietnam, Australia hold 7th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogue

POLITICS
11/12/2019

The 7th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogue between Vietnam and Australia, an annual activity since 2012, took place in Canberra on December 10.

Vietnam, India enhance defence ties

Vietnam, India enhance defence ties

POLITICS
16/11/2019

The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.

Vietnam, Cambodia to enhance ties in border management, defence

Vietnam, Cambodia to enhance ties in border management, defence

POLITICS
28/08/2019

The Border Guard High Command of Vietnam and the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia held a meeting on August 27 to discuss border management and defence.

Defence minister hails Thailand's role in ASEAN defence cooperation, affirms ties with Laos

Defence minister hails Thailand’s role in ASEAN defence cooperation, affirms ties with Laos

POLITICS
11/07/2019

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich hailed Thailand’s role in promoting defence cooperation among ASEAN member states at his meeting with Thai Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok on July 10.

Vietnam, Singapore hold defence policy dialogue

Vietnam, Singapore hold defence policy dialogue

POLITICS
17/06/2019

Vietnam and Singapore want to step up the comprehensive and substantial development of defence links in the coming time as heard at their 10th defence policy dialogue.

 
 
