deforestation

tin tức về deforestation mới nhất

Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+icon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT3 giờ trước0

Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+

A meeting was held in Hanoi on June 26 to review the project on support for preparing the readiness to carry out the international framework “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation” (REDD+) in Vietnam Phase 2 (FCPF-2).

 
Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging

Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging

icon26/06/20200
VN Central Highlands: easy to close forests, but difficult to bolt the door

VN Central Highlands: easy to close forests, but difficult to bolt the door

icon12/06/20200
Tuyen Quang faces large deforestationicon

Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/05/2020

Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggersicon

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/05/2020

A large area of forest at the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces have been destroyed by illegal logging activities.

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: expertsicon

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/04/2020

Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three yearsicon

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/04/2020

Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.

Dong Nai opens forests to develop tourismicon

Dong Nai opens forests to develop tourism

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020

The southern Dong Nai province is seeking financial resources to develop and preserve natural forests.

Protective forest destroyed in Dak Lakicon

Protective forest destroyed in Dak Lak

PHOTOS
10/02/2020

A large area of protective forest in the central highlands province of Dak Lak was destroyed during the Tet holiday.

Loggers arrested for machete attack on rangersicon

Loggers arrested for machete attack on rangers

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Police have arrested five illegal loggers who allegedly attacked a forest ranger in Yók Đôn National Park.

Tam Dao National Park pine trees illegally exploitedicon

Tam Dao National Park pine trees illegally exploited

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

Police in Vinh Phuc Province are investigating thousands of pine trees in Tam Dao National Park which have been exploited for resin for a long time.

Dak Lak investigates forest destructionicon

Dak Lak investigates forest destruction

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019

A joint investigation between police and officials has been carried out into deforestation in Krong Ana District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Illegal logging found at Central Highlands foresticon

Illegal logging found at Central Highlands forest

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/10/2019

A forest in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been destroyed for months, but the local authorities claimed they did not know anything about the incident.

Pine forests in Lam Dong destroyed due to violations in forest managementicon

Pine forests in Lam Dong destroyed due to violations in forest management

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/09/2019

Authorities in Lam Dong Province are investigating the destruction of a pine forest in the area after various violations were found in community-based forest management.

Central Highlands forests still ‘bleeding’icon

Central Highlands forests still ‘bleeding’

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/07/2019

Several deforestation cases have occurred in the Central Highlands since the beginning of the 2018-2019 dry season

 
 
