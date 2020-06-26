deforestation
tin tức về deforestation mới nhất
icon
A meeting was held in Hanoi on June 26 to review the project on support for preparing the readiness to carry out the international framework “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation” (REDD+) in Vietnam Phase 2 (FCPF-2).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/05/2020
Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/05/2020
A large area of forest at the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces have been destroyed by illegal logging activities.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/04/2020
Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/04/2020
Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020
The southern Dong Nai province is seeking financial resources to develop and preserve natural forests.
icon PHOTOS
10/02/2020
A large area of protective forest in the central highlands province of Dak Lak was destroyed during the Tet holiday.
icon SOCIETY
21/12/2019
Police have arrested five illegal loggers who allegedly attacked a forest ranger in Yók Đôn National Park.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019
Police in Vinh Phuc Province are investigating thousands of pine trees in Tam Dao National Park which have been exploited for resin for a long time.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019
A joint investigation between police and officials has been carried out into deforestation in Krong Ana District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/10/2019
A forest in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been destroyed for months, but the local authorities claimed they did not know anything about the incident.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/09/2019
Authorities in Lam Dong Province are investigating the destruction of a pine forest in the area after various violations were found in community-based forest management.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/07/2019
Several deforestation cases have occurred in the Central Highlands since the beginning of the 2018-2019 dry season