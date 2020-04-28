delayed
tin tức về delayed mới nhất
icon
Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/12/2019
Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue have asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to postpone the construction of marine environmental monitoring and warning systems by 2021, citing a lack of budget.
icon BUSINESS
20/09/2019
A number of real estate projects with investment of more than VND1 trillion (US$43 million) in the centre of HCM City remain delayed even while the land area for new projects in the city has become increasingly limited.