delicacy
tin tức về delicacy mới nhất
Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.
27/10/2019
Tương Bần (soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century.
16/09/2019
For Argentinean guest chef Alberto Curia, who is now in Hanoi to introduce local connoisseurs to the best of his home country’s cuisine, playing the role as a “gastronomy ambassador” is a great honour.