dengue fever
Due to the nation’s location in the tropical region of Southeast Asia, Vietnam typically sees cases of dengue fever throughout the year,
08/07/2020
Dengue fever infections could spike nationwide if drastic measures to control the disease are not taken, the Ministry of Health has warned.
26/05/2020
The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.
06/11/2019
A total of 764 new cases of dengue fever were discovered in Hanoi between October 28 and November 3, a fall of six cases in comparison to the previous week, according to Nguyen Nhat Cam, director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.
19/09/2019
The dengue fever season is peaking, with a sharp rise in incidence of the mosquito-borne disease in HCM City, the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and the south-east, according to preventive medicine centres.
20/08/2019
The capital city of Hanoi has experienced a boom in the number of dengue fever cases from several places across seven districts, according to the municipal Department of Health.
01/08/2019
As many as 105,000 cases of dengue fever have been recorded nationwide so far this year, including 10 deaths, and the number of the cases is likely to increase in localities across the country, according to the Ministry of Health.
22/07/2019
The Ministry of Health will organise campaigns to combat dengue fever throughout this year since there has been a sharp increase in its incidence.
09/07/2019
Ho Chi Minh City recorded five deaths due to dengue fever in the first six months of 2019, announced the municipal Preventive Medicine Centre on July 8.
04/07/2019
Hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are seeing more patients with dengue fever one month before the peak season for the disease.