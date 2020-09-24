Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# Covid-19
dengue fever

tin tức về dengue fever mới nhất

Vietnam poised to enter peak season for dengue fever in October and November
24/09/2020

Vietnam poised to enter peak season for dengue fever in October and November

Due to the nation’s location in the tropical region of Southeast Asia, Vietnam typically sees cases of dengue fever throughout the year, 

 
People warned not to be complacent about dengue fever

People warned not to be complacent about dengue fever

16/09/2020
Hanoi, Lam Dong province endure sharp rise in dengue fever cases

Hanoi, Lam Dong province endure sharp rise in dengue fever cases

16/09/2020
VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fevericon

VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever

SOCIETY
08/07/2020

Dengue fever infections could spike nationwide if drastic measures to control the disease are not taken, the Ministry of Health has warned.

First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnamicon

First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam

SOCIETY
26/05/2020

The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.

Hanoi strives to get dengue fever under control in Novembericon

Hanoi strives to get dengue fever under control in November

SOCIETY
06/11/2019

A total of 764 new cases of dengue fever were discovered in Hanoi between October 28 and November 3, a fall of six cases in comparison to the previous week, according to Nguyen Nhat Cam, director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control.

Dengue fever enters peak season in southern Vietnamicon

Dengue fever enters peak season in southern Vietnam

SOCIETY
19/09/2019

The dengue fever season is peaking, with a sharp rise in incidence of the mosquito-borne disease in HCM City, the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and the south-east, according to preventive medicine centres.

Hanoi records nearly 2,400 cases of dengue fevericon

Hanoi records nearly 2,400 cases of dengue fever

SOCIETY
20/08/2019

The capital city of Hanoi has experienced a boom in the number of dengue fever cases from several places across seven districts, according to the municipal Department of Health.

105,000 dengue fever cases reported in seven monthsicon

105,000 dengue fever cases reported in seven months

SOCIETY
01/08/2019

As many as 105,000 cases of dengue fever have been recorded nationwide so far this year, including 10 deaths, and the number of the cases is likely to increase in localities across the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health ministry promises response as dengue fever sweeps countryicon

Health ministry promises response as dengue fever sweeps country

SOCIETY
22/07/2019

The Ministry of Health will organise campaigns to combat dengue fever throughout this year since there has been a sharp increase in its incidence.

HCM City records five dengue deaths in six monthsicon

HCM City records five dengue deaths in six months

SOCIETY
09/07/2019

Ho Chi Minh City recorded five deaths due to dengue fever in the first six months of 2019, announced the municipal Preventive Medicine Centre on July 8.

Southern Vietnam see increase in dengue fever patientsicon

Southern Vietnam see increase in dengue fever patients

SOCIETY
04/07/2019

Hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are seeing more patients with dengue fever one month before the peak season for the disease.

 
 
