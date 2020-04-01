Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
deputy prime minister and foreign minister pham bi

Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combaticon
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic

Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured

ASEAN foreign ministers talk COVID-19 fight

20/02/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended a special meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) in Vientiane on February 20.

Vietnam prioritises adherance to UN Charter

11/01/2020

One of the priorities of Vietnam when joining the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the adherence to the UN Charter, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

UNSC presidency – “golden chance” for Vietnam: Deputy PM

08/01/2020

Vietnam’s assumption of the UNSC’s non-permanent membership for the 2020-2021 tenure and the UNSC’s presidency in January 2020 is a valuable opportunity for the country to contribute to the international community.

Vietnam, Japan agree to further enhance political trust

07/01/2020

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu expressed their delight at the impressive development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership during their talks in Hanoi on January 6.

Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh attends ASEAN meetings in Bangkok

02/11/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 20thASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 24th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on November 2.

Vietnam, Cambodia work to build common border of peace

07/10/2019

Vietnam always wishes to work together with neighbouring countries to build common borders of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN Community stays cohesive to move forwards: Deputy PM

09/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has highlighted the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a strong and cohesive community in an article written on the occasion of the bloc’s 52nd founding anniversary.

Vietnam attends 20th ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

03/08/2019

Vietnamese Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh joined his counterparts from ASEAN member states, China, the Republic of Korea and Japan to attend the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Thailand, on August 2.

Deputy PM holds bilateral meetings on AMM-52 sidelines

03/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of India and Bangladesh on August 2 in the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

Vietnam suggests stronger connectivity in EAS

03/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 2 suggested participating countries of the East Asia Summit (EAS) enhance their maritime cooperation and connectivity.

Vietnam affirms commitment to Mekong-Japan cooperation

03/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to coordinating with Japan and other Mekong countries in implementing the Tokyo Strategy 2018 for Mekong-Japan Cooperation.

Vietnam co-chairs ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting

02/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono co-chaired the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok on August 1.

Vietnam highlights significance of ASEAN – US ties

02/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh shared ASEAN member states’ stance on the significance of the ASEAN – US strategic partnership at the ASEAN – US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand on August 1.

Vietnam vows to work for expanded ties between ASEAN and partners

02/08/2019

Vietnam will actively work with other ASEAN member states to expand and deepen practical and effective cooperative relations between the bloc and its partners in different fields, said Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. ​

Vietnam active at multilateral, bilateral meetings within AMM-52

01/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN-New Zealand Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Vietnam, Latvia seek ways to enhance ties

18/07/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics discussed measures to promote relations between Vietnam and Latvia during their talks in Hanoi on July 17.

ASEAN Summit: APSC-19, ACC-23 held in Bangkok

23/06/2019

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and other ASEAN ministers attended the 19th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC-19) Council Meeting and the 23rd Meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC-23) on June 22 in Bangkok.

 
 
