deputy prime minister and foreign minister pham bi
tin tức về deputy prime minister and foreign minister pham bi mới nhất
icon
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon POLITICS
20/02/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended a special meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) in Vientiane on February 20.
icon POLITICS
11/01/2020
One of the priorities of Vietnam when joining the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the adherence to the UN Charter, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
icon POLITICS
08/01/2020
Vietnam’s assumption of the UNSC’s non-permanent membership for the 2020-2021 tenure and the UNSC’s presidency in January 2020 is a valuable opportunity for the country to contribute to the international community.
icon POLITICS
07/01/2020
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu expressed their delight at the impressive development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership during their talks in Hanoi on January 6.
icon POLITICS
02/11/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 20thASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 24th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on November 2.
icon POLITICS
07/10/2019
Vietnam always wishes to work together with neighbouring countries to build common borders of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
icon POLITICS
09/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has highlighted the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a strong and cohesive community in an article written on the occasion of the bloc’s 52nd founding anniversary.
icon POLITICS
03/08/2019
Vietnamese Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh joined his counterparts from ASEAN member states, China, the Republic of Korea and Japan to attend the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Thailand, on August 2.
icon POLITICS
03/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of India and Bangladesh on August 2 in the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.
icon POLITICS
03/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 2 suggested participating countries of the East Asia Summit (EAS) enhance their maritime cooperation and connectivity.
icon POLITICS
03/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to coordinating with Japan and other Mekong countries in implementing the Tokyo Strategy 2018 for Mekong-Japan Cooperation.
icon POLITICS
02/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono co-chaired the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok on August 1.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
02/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh shared ASEAN member states’ stance on the significance of the ASEAN – US strategic partnership at the ASEAN – US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand on August 1.
icon POLITICS
02/08/2019
Vietnam will actively work with other ASEAN member states to expand and deepen practical and effective cooperative relations between the bloc and its partners in different fields, said Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
icon POLITICS
01/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN-New Zealand Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.
icon POLITICS
18/07/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics discussed measures to promote relations between Vietnam and Latvia during their talks in Hanoi on July 17.
icon POLITICS
23/06/2019
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and other ASEAN ministers attended the 19th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC-19) Council Meeting and the 23rd Meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC-23) on June 22 in Bangkok.