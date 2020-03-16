Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
deputy prime minister vu duc dam

tin tức về deputy prime minister vu duc dam mới nhất

Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
POLITICS16/03/20200

Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM

Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

 
National steering committee set up for hosting regional sporting events

National steering committee set up for hosting regional sporting events

icon13/03/20200
Vietnam officially enters 2nd phase of COVID-19 fight: Deputy PM

Vietnam officially enters 2nd phase of COVID-19 fight: Deputy PM

icon09/03/20200
COVID-19: Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam

COVID-19: Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam

SOCIETY
06/03/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam on March 6 ordered compulsory electronic health declarations for all passengers entering Vietnam starting from 6:00 am on March 7.

Vietnam temporarily suspends visa-free entry for Italians: Deputy PM

Vietnam temporarily suspends visa-free entry for Italians: Deputy PM

POLITICS
03/03/2020

Vietnam will unilaterally stop granting visa-free entry to all Italian citizens from 0:00 am on March 3, amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic as the number of infected cases is rising rapidly in this country.

Travellers from affected areas must be quarantined: Deputy PM

Travellers from affected areas must be quarantined: Deputy PM

POLITICS
27/02/2020

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has ordered continued quarantine and close monitoring of those entering Vietnam from regions hit by coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders safety for students after returning to schools

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders safety for students after returning to schools

POLITICS
14/02/2020

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to ensure health and absolute safety for students when they return to schools after a break due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Four subcommittees on nCoV prevention, control set up

Four subcommittees on nCoV prevention, control set up

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the steering committee on 2019-nCoV prevention and control, has signed Decision No. 80/QD-BCDQG on the establishment of four sub-committees.

Vietnam stands ready to repel deadly coronavirus: Deputy PM

Vietnam stands ready to repel deadly coronavirus: Deputy PM

POLITICS
02/02/2020

Vietnam has been all set for the fight against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that has caused a global public health emergency, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 1.

Vietnam is well controlling nCoV: Deputy PM

Vietnam is well controlling nCoV: Deputy PM

SOCIETY
29/01/2020

Vietnam is well controlling the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 28.

Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PM

Vietnam resolved to realise UN 2030 Agenda: Deputy PM

POLITICS
12/12/2019

The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.

VN national committee for tuberculosis prevention launched

VN national committee for tuberculosis prevention launched

SOCIETY
07/12/2019

The national committee for tuberculosis prevention and control has been launched with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam being its chairman.

Vietnam hopes to be among leading nations in HIV/AIDS combat

Vietnam hopes to be among leading nations in HIV/AIDS combat

SOCIETY
01/12/2019

A ceremony was held in the northern province of Bac Giang on December 1 in response to the National Action Month against HIV/AIDS and the World AIDS Day.

National start-up festival for students held in Hanoi

National start-up festival for students held in Hanoi

SOCIETY
06/10/2019

The National Start-up Festival for students took place in the Hanoi University of Science and Technology on October 5.

Deputy PM urges thinking outside box to accelerate digital transition

Deputy PM urges thinking outside box to accelerate digital transition

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/08/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has called for stronger efforts from the domestic IT enterprise community to promote digital transformation in Vietnams.

 
 
