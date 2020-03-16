deputy prime minister vu duc dam
Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
06/03/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam on March 6 ordered compulsory electronic health declarations for all passengers entering Vietnam starting from 6:00 am on March 7.
03/03/2020
Vietnam will unilaterally stop granting visa-free entry to all Italian citizens from 0:00 am on March 3, amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic as the number of infected cases is rising rapidly in this country.
27/02/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has ordered continued quarantine and close monitoring of those entering Vietnam from regions hit by coronavirus outbreak.
14/02/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to ensure health and absolute safety for students when they return to schools after a break due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
09/02/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the steering committee on 2019-nCoV prevention and control, has signed Decision No. 80/QD-BCDQG on the establishment of four sub-committees.
02/02/2020
Vietnam has been all set for the fight against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that has caused a global public health emergency, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 1.
29/01/2020
Vietnam is well controlling the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 28.
12/12/2019
The Vietnamese Government is always resolved to strive for the successful realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said in Hanoi on December 11.
07/12/2019
The national committee for tuberculosis prevention and control has been launched with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam being its chairman.
01/12/2019
A ceremony was held in the northern province of Bac Giang on December 1 in response to the National Action Month against HIV/AIDS and the World AIDS Day.
06/10/2019
The National Start-up Festival for students took place in the Hanoi University of Science and Technology on October 5.
09/08/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has called for stronger efforts from the domestic IT enterprise community to promote digital transformation in Vietnams.