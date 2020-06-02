Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Dien bien

tin tức về Dien bien mới nhất

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strikeicon
SOCIETY02/06/20200

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

 
A Pa Chai - Vietnam's westernmost point bordering Laos and China

A Pa Chai - Vietnam's westernmost point bordering Laos and China

icon27/05/20200
Beautiful golden shower trees brighten up Dien Bien province

Beautiful golden shower trees brighten up Dien Bien province

icon25/05/20200
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien provinceicon

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province

PHOTOS
23/03/2020

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 preventionicon

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 prevention

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dozens of school children suspected of contracting Coronavirus in Dien Bienicon

Dozens of school children suspected of contracting Coronavirus in Dien Bien

SOCIETY
05/02/2020

At least 34 school children and two teachers at a school in the northern province of Dien Bien have been isolated after being suspected of contracting the Coronavirus from their parents who returned from China for the Tet Holiday.

Six sentenced to death for gang rape and murder of young girlicon

Six sentenced to death for gang rape and murder of young girl

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

Six men were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old girl in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on Saturday.

Rare storks appear in northern Dien Bien provinceicon

Rare storks appear in northern Dien Bien province

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/12/2019

Hundreds of co nhan (a kind of openbill stork with the scientific name Anastomus Oscitans) have been spotted in fields in Dien Bien district, Dien Bien province, over the past week.

Ancient Thai language preservedicon

Ancient Thai language preserved

YOUR VIETNAM
02/12/2019

In modern society, the traditional culture and particularly the ancient language of the Thai people has been increasingly neglected. 

Village saving helps address money need in northern highlandsicon

Village saving helps address money need in northern highlands

SOCIETY
30/11/2019

The wind whistles through Lau Thi Xinh's hair as she drives her motorbike down the mountain.

Mother of murdered girl in Dien Bien jailed for 20 yearsicon

Mother of murdered girl in Dien Bien jailed for 20 years

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

A mother in Dien Bien Province has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for her connection to a drugs ring which led to her daughter being kidnapped, repeatedly raped and killed during the 2019 Lunar New Year holiday.

Researcher devotes 20 years to preserving Black Thai cultureicon

Researcher devotes 20 years to preserving Black Thai culture

FEATURE
12/11/2019

Tong Van Han has spent more than 20 years researching and preserving the cultural values of the Thai ethnic minority, particularly the Black Thai.

Dien Bien police arrest two transnational drug traffickersicon

Dien Bien police arrest two transnational drug traffickers

SOCIETY
10/11/2019

Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing 220 bricks of heroin with total weight of 77kg.

Festival to highlight Thai ethnic cultureicon

Festival to highlight Thai ethnic culture

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019

Features of ethnic Thai culture will be presented through various activities held in the northern province of Dien Bien on October 18 to 20.

Fire dance of Red Dao in Dien Bien provinceicon

Fire dance of Red Dao in Dien Bien province

YOUR VIETNAM
29/09/2019

Dien Bien province is home to about 6,000 Dao people of the Red Dao, Dao Quan Chet, and Dao Khau branches. The Dao observe many religious and cultural ceremonies and festivals.

Dien Bien reports 8th earthquake in 2019icon

Dien Bien reports 8th earthquake in 2019

SOCIETY
07/09/2019

An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit the northwestern province of Dien Bien on September 5, which is the 8th to happen in the province this year.

First case of brain haemorrhage due to meth reportedicon

First case of brain haemorrhage due to meth reported

SOCIETY
04/09/2019

Vietnam has recorded its first case of brain haemorrhage due to methamphetamine use, according to Nguyen Trung Nguyen, a doctor from the Poison Control Centre under Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi.

Dien Bien: two drug trafficking cases detectedicon

Dien Bien: two drug trafficking cases detected

SOCIETY
02/09/2019

The police and border guard forces in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on September 1 arrested three men for trafficking 50 kg of methamphetamine.

Visiting the westernmost spot in Vietnamicon

Visiting the westernmost spot in Vietnam

TRAVEL
16/08/2019

Marking the westernmost spot on Vietnam's mainland, Milestone No Zero A Pa Chai on top of Khoan La San Mountain sits 1,864m above sea level in Sin Thau Commune, Muong Nhe District, the northern province of Dien Bien.

Two men smuggling 2.1kg heroin arrested in Dien Bienicon

Two men smuggling 2.1kg heroin arrested in Dien Bien

SOCIETY
04/08/2019

Police of Dien Bien Dong district in the northern border province of Dien Bien on August 4 arrested two men who were illegally transporting six bricks of heroin (about 2.1 kg).

 
 
