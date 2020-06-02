Dien bien
tin tức về Dien bien mới nhất
icon
Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.
icon PHOTOS
23/03/2020
Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.
icon SOCIETY
13/02/2020
Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
05/02/2020
At least 34 school children and two teachers at a school in the northern province of Dien Bien have been isolated after being suspected of contracting the Coronavirus from their parents who returned from China for the Tet Holiday.
icon SOCIETY
30/12/2019
Six men were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old girl in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on Saturday.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/12/2019
Hundreds of co nhan (a kind of openbill stork with the scientific name Anastomus Oscitans) have been spotted in fields in Dien Bien district, Dien Bien province, over the past week.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
02/12/2019
In modern society, the traditional culture and particularly the ancient language of the Thai people has been increasingly neglected.
icon SOCIETY
30/11/2019
The wind whistles through Lau Thi Xinh's hair as she drives her motorbike down the mountain.
icon SOCIETY
29/11/2019
A mother in Dien Bien Province has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for her connection to a drugs ring which led to her daughter being kidnapped, repeatedly raped and killed during the 2019 Lunar New Year holiday.
icon FEATURE
12/11/2019
Tong Van Han has spent more than 20 years researching and preserving the cultural values of the Thai ethnic minority, particularly the Black Thai.
icon SOCIETY
10/11/2019
Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing 220 bricks of heroin with total weight of 77kg.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019
Features of ethnic Thai culture will be presented through various activities held in the northern province of Dien Bien on October 18 to 20.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
29/09/2019
Dien Bien province is home to about 6,000 Dao people of the Red Dao, Dao Quan Chet, and Dao Khau branches. The Dao observe many religious and cultural ceremonies and festivals.
icon SOCIETY
07/09/2019
An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit the northwestern province of Dien Bien on September 5, which is the 8th to happen in the province this year.
icon SOCIETY
04/09/2019
Vietnam has recorded its first case of brain haemorrhage due to methamphetamine use, according to Nguyen Trung Nguyen, a doctor from the Poison Control Centre under Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi.
icon SOCIETY
02/09/2019
The police and border guard forces in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on September 1 arrested three men for trafficking 50 kg of methamphetamine.
icon TRAVEL
16/08/2019
Marking the westernmost spot on Vietnam's mainland, Milestone No Zero A Pa Chai on top of Khoan La San Mountain sits 1,864m above sea level in Sin Thau Commune, Muong Nhe District, the northern province of Dien Bien.
icon SOCIETY
04/08/2019
Police of Dien Bien Dong district in the northern border province of Dien Bien on August 4 arrested two men who were illegally transporting six bricks of heroin (about 2.1 kg).