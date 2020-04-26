Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
digital economy

tin tức về digital economy mới nhất

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
BUSINESS26/04/2020

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030

The country wants to raise the digital economy's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

 
Digital economy to be pillar of future society

Digital economy to be pillar of future society

25/04/2020
Digital economy expected to increase labour productivity

Digital economy expected to increase labour productivity

21/04/2020
Singaporean outlet names Vietnam fastest growing digital economy

Singaporean outlet names Vietnam fastest growing digital economy

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

Vietnam is the fastest-growing digital economy in the region, largely due to investment inflow which is still on an unprecedented rise, The Business Times has reported.

Global forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals slated for late November

Global forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals slated for late November

SOCIETY
22/11/2019

The second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectual Forum will take place in Hanoi from November 26-28, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) announced on November 21.

Vietnam's state firms trail behind in digitalization process

Vietnam’s state firms trail behind in digitalization process

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

From the state firms’ perspective with the priority of ensuring no loss to state capital, investments in innovation pose high risks due to its uncertain nature, which could translate into successes into the long term or not.

Digital prosperity is near

Digital prosperity is near

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

Vietnam is swiftly developing its digital economy and infrastructure in order to proceed with the digital transformation of the country. 

Outdated policies deter Vietnam's sharing economy development

Outdated policies deter Vietnam’s sharing economy development

FEATURE
18/10/2019

It is necessary to identify, implement and build management models for sharing economy applications in the country’s major sectors such as banking and transport.

Vietnam's economy in good health, economists are cautiously optimistic

Vietnam's economy in good health, economists are cautiously optimistic

BUSINESS
17/10/2019

Though they are optimistic about the economic performance in the first nine months of the year, economists still warn that in the long term,m Vietnam’s economy may be influenced by a global recession.

Chinese firm opens courier service in Vietnam

Chinese firm opens courier service in Vietnam

BUSINESS
12/10/2019

BEST Inc. - China's leading provider of logistics and smart supply chain solutions - inaugurated its courier service in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11.

Vietnam's digital economy expected to account for 20% of GDP by 2025

Vietnam’s digital economy expected to account for 20% of GDP by 2025

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/10/2019

The Politburo’s Resolution No 52 set a goal that Vietnam’s digital economy would make up 20 percent of GDP by 2025.

VN banks undergoing digital transformation

VN banks undergoing digital transformation

FEATURE
31/07/2019

Digital is fundamentally changing banking in Vietnam and transforming the industry's competitive landscape.

Vietnam plans to become leading digital economy in ASEAN by 2030

Vietnam plans to become leading digital economy in ASEAN by 2030

FEATURE
15/07/2019

Vietnam will become a leading digital country and economy in the ASEAN region by 2030 and allow testing of new technologies in the digital economy.

Prime Minister Phuc joins activities at 14th G20 Summit

Prime Minister Phuc joins activities at 14th G20 Summit

POLITICS
29/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has attended several sessions during the 14th G20 Summit that opened in Osaka, Japan, on June 28.

Australia, Vietnam issue new report on digital transformation roadmap

Australia, Vietnam issue new report on digital transformation roadmap

BUSINESS
16/06/2019

Risks and challenges must be identified during the digital transformation era to ensure that Viet Nam continues to grow and be prosperous, a new report has said.

Digital economy boosts Vietnam's economic growth

Digital economy boosts Vietnam’s economic growth

BUSINESS
11/06/2019

A study of Google and Temasek from Singapore reports that Vietnam’s digital economy reached 3 billion USD in 2015 and 9 billion USD in 2019, and will reach 30 billion USD in 2025.

Policy key to boosting Vietnam's digital economy, say experts

Policy key to boosting Vietnam’s digital economy, say experts

BUSINESS
10/06/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s key task is to evaluate the building and adjustment of policies to support the development of the digital economy, according to Deputy Minister Cao Quoc Hung.

Understanding & exploiting technology

Understanding & exploiting technology

BUSINESS
27/04/2019

Companies around Vietnam are beginning to adopt the technology needed to address key business challenges and utilize opportunities in the digital era.

Digital allows innovativion in consumer finance

Digital allows innovativion in consumer finance

BUSINESS
17/04/2019

Digitalization has become a competitive edge for consumer finance firms in Vietnam as they adopt disruptive technologies to transform business.

VN needs a creative spark

VN needs a creative spark

BUSINESS
13/04/2019

Nguyen Dinh Cung, director of the Central Economic Management Institute, talks to the newspaper Nhân Dân (People) on the need for a legal institution to develop innovation and creativity.

 
 
