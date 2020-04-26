digital economy
The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.
BUSINESS
29/01/2020
Vietnam is the fastest-growing digital economy in the region, largely due to investment inflow which is still on an unprecedented rise, The Business Times has reported.
SOCIETY
22/11/2019
The second Global Young Vietnamese Intellectual Forum will take place in Hanoi from November 26-28, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) announced on November 21.
BUSINESS
06/11/2019
From the state firms’ perspective with the priority of ensuring no loss to state capital, investments in innovation pose high risks due to its uncertain nature, which could translate into successes into the long term or not.
BUSINESS
28/10/2019
Vietnam is swiftly developing its digital economy and infrastructure in order to proceed with the digital transformation of the country.
FEATURE
18/10/2019
It is necessary to identify, implement and build management models for sharing economy applications in the country’s major sectors such as banking and transport.
BUSINESS
17/10/2019
Though they are optimistic about the economic performance in the first nine months of the year, economists still warn that in the long term,m Vietnam’s economy may be influenced by a global recession.
BUSINESS
12/10/2019
BEST Inc. - China's leading provider of logistics and smart supply chain solutions - inaugurated its courier service in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/10/2019
The Politburo’s Resolution No 52 set a goal that Vietnam’s digital economy would make up 20 percent of GDP by 2025.
FEATURE
31/07/2019
Digital is fundamentally changing banking in Vietnam and transforming the industry's competitive landscape.
FEATURE
15/07/2019
Vietnam will become a leading digital country and economy in the ASEAN region by 2030 and allow testing of new technologies in the digital economy.
POLITICS
29/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has attended several sessions during the 14th G20 Summit that opened in Osaka, Japan, on June 28.
BUSINESS
16/06/2019
Risks and challenges must be identified during the digital transformation era to ensure that Viet Nam continues to grow and be prosperous, a new report has said.
BUSINESS
11/06/2019
A study of Google and Temasek from Singapore reports that Vietnam’s digital economy reached 3 billion USD in 2015 and 9 billion USD in 2019, and will reach 30 billion USD in 2025.
BUSINESS
10/06/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s key task is to evaluate the building and adjustment of policies to support the development of the digital economy, according to Deputy Minister Cao Quoc Hung.
BUSINESS
27/04/2019
Companies around Vietnam are beginning to adopt the technology needed to address key business challenges and utilize opportunities in the digital era.
BUSINESS
17/04/2019
Digitalization has become a competitive edge for consumer finance firms in Vietnam as they adopt disruptive technologies to transform business.
BUSINESS
13/04/2019
Nguyen Dinh Cung, director of the Central Economic Management Institute, talks to the newspaper Nhân Dân (People) on the need for a legal institution to develop innovation and creativity.