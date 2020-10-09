digital government
tin tức về digital government mới nhất
icon
On its way to establishing its digital government, Vietnam is looking to take some examples from nations like Estonia, which managed to bring public services to a level that serves the public and emanates trust.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/02/2020
Bui The Duy, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology talks to Vietnam News Agency about the novel ideas of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/11/2019
The goal of having 30 percent of online public services at level 4 may be unattainable if the building of e-government does not succeed.