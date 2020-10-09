Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
digital government

Embracing digital governance for upgrading public servicesicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT09/10/20200

Embracing digital governance for upgrading public services

On its way to establishing its digital government, Vietnam is looking to take some examples from nations like Estonia, which managed to bring public services to a level that serves the public and emanates trust.

 
National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM

icon20/09/20200
National data portal inaugurated

National data portal inaugurated

icon01/09/20200
Technology helps Vietnamese enterprises fly highicon

Technology helps Vietnamese enterprises fly high

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/02/2020

Bui The Duy, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology talks to Vietnam News Agency about the novel ideas of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

E-government: the pillar of VN digital economyicon

E-government: the pillar of VN digital economy

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/11/2019

The goal of having 30 percent of online public services at level 4 may be unattainable if the building of e-government does not succeed.

 
 
