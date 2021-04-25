 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#"Sóng thần' Covid-19 càn quét Ấn Độ
#Căng thẳng quân sự giữa Nga - Ukraina
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

10/05/2021 11:10:33 (GMT +7)

tag
 

digital technology

tin tức về digital technology mới nhất

Digital technology bringing museums back to lifeicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

Digital technology bringing museums back to life

The museum sector is making use of the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to attract visitors. Bui Hoai Son, Director of the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts talks on this issue.
 
Agriculture Minister: smaller companies play big role in economy

Agriculture Minister: smaller companies play big role in economy

icon25/04/20210
Vietnam - the cradle to form and perfect products to conquer the world

Vietnam - the cradle to form and perfect products to conquer the world

icon23/04/20210
Vietnam digital technology’s challenges’ can lead to solutions for society’s 'pains'icon

Vietnam digital technology’s challenges’ can lead to solutions for society’s 'pains'

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/04/2021
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said that platforms used in digital technology need to be born from the 'pains' of society and solve challenges facing society.
Human resources: key to digital transformation successicon

Human resources: key to digital transformation success

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/03/2021
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses to step up digital transformation. Preparing human resources is the decisive factor that will determine the success of the process.
2020 the dawn of national digital transformation: Insidersicon

2020 the dawn of national digital transformation: Insiders

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2021
Vietnam’s information and communications sector must seize the special opportunities presented by COVID-19 to help the country take the lead in digital transformation, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said.
Vietnam shares development experience at UN sessionicon

Vietnam shares development experience at UN session

POLITICS
16/02/2021
Head of Vietnam's delegation to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy shared the country’s development experience via promoting digital technology at the 59th session of the UN Commission for Social Development.
2020 – the year of Vietnam’s national digital transformation strategyicon

2020 – the year of Vietnam’s national digital transformation strategy

FEATURE
25/12/2020
The government considers the development of telecommunication infrastructure and IT as one of its top priorities.
Digital technology in the health serviceicon

Digital technology in the health service

SOCIETY
23/10/2020
Professor Tran Quy Tuong, director general of the Agency of Information Technology at the Ministry of Health, talks about the use of electronic health records.
Digital knowledge for a smart universityicon

Digital knowledge for a smart university

SOCIETY
19/09/2020
Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre 
Property developers race towards digital technologyicon

Property developers race towards digital technology

BUSINESS
17/02/2020
Amid the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) many property developers in Vietnam are seeking to adopt digital technology both for enterprise management and in their projects.
A strong Vietnam by virtue of digital technologyicon

A strong Vietnam by virtue of digital technology

FEATURE
03/02/2020
Digital technology will be the key for Vietnam to realise the target of growing into a powerful nation with a thriving economy over the next quarter of a century. 
PM signs directive to promote digital enterprisesicon

PM signs directive to promote digital enterprises

BUSINESS
20/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.
Broader digital application needed in agricultureicon

Broader digital application needed in agriculture

BUSINESS
06/12/2019
Digital technology is indeed being used in agriculture but is insufficiently widespread.
Top legislator calls for Chinese investments to technologyicon

Top legislator calls for Chinese investments to technology

POLITICS
12/07/2019
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan received leaders of several major Chinese technology and telecoms corporations in Beijing on July 11, during which she underlined Vietnam’s policy of attracting foreign investors in digital technology.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 