digital technology
tin tức về digital technology mới nhất
icon
The museum sector is making use of the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to attract visitors. Bui Hoai Son, Director of the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts talks on this issue.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/04/2021
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said that platforms used in digital technology need to be born from the 'pains' of society and solve challenges facing society.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/03/2021
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses to step up digital transformation. Preparing human resources is the decisive factor that will determine the success of the process.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2021
Vietnam’s information and communications sector must seize the special opportunities presented by COVID-19 to help the country take the lead in digital transformation, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said.
icon POLITICS
16/02/2021
Head of Vietnam's delegation to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy shared the country’s development experience via promoting digital technology at the 59th session of the UN Commission for Social Development.
icon FEATURE
25/12/2020
The government considers the development of telecommunication infrastructure and IT as one of its top priorities.
icon SOCIETY
23/10/2020
Professor Tran Quy Tuong, director general of the Agency of Information Technology at the Ministry of Health, talks about the use of electronic health records.
icon SOCIETY
19/09/2020
Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
Amid the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) many property developers in Vietnam are seeking to adopt digital technology both for enterprise management and in their projects.
icon FEATURE
03/02/2020
Digital technology will be the key for Vietnam to realise the target of growing into a powerful nation with a thriving economy over the next quarter of a century.
icon BUSINESS
20/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.
icon BUSINESS
06/12/2019
Digital technology is indeed being used in agriculture but is insufficiently widespread.
icon POLITICS
12/07/2019
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan received leaders of several major Chinese technology and telecoms corporations in Beijing on July 11, during which she underlined Vietnam’s policy of attracting foreign investors in digital technology.