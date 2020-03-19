Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
digital transformation

tin tức về digital transformation mới nhất

4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firmsicon
BUSINESS13 giờ trước0

4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms

Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs. 

 
Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation

icon23 giờ trước0
Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products

Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products

icon19/03/20200
Vietnam has great advantages in digital transformationicon

Vietnam has great advantages in digital transformation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020

Compared with businesses in the US and Europe, the digital transformation process in Vietnamese enterprises is less risky and simpler.

Where are the opportunities for Vietnam's digital production ecosystem?icon

Where are the opportunities for Vietnam's digital production ecosystem?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/02/2020

Vietnam’s digital firms need a reasonable legal framework and a level playing field where they can compete against multinational groups with big money and modern technology.

Vietnam focuses on developing 5 groups of digital productsicon

Vietnam focuses on developing 5 groups of digital products

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

Vietnam has experienced two periods of digital product development. Developing a digital ecosystem plays an important role in promoting sustainable socio-economic development.

Inclusive policies amid digital transformationicon

Inclusive policies amid digital transformation

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

Amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam is boosting efforts and policy reforms to build up a digital economy. 

100 million people, 100,000 digital technology firms and 30% of GDPicon

100 million people, 100,000 digital technology firms and 30% of GDP

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/01/2020

Vietnam strives to have at least 100,000 digital technology firms by 2030. It is expected that the digital economy would make up 30 percent of GDP by that time.

Reflecting reality for foreign owner ratiosicon

Reflecting reality for foreign owner ratios

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

A recent draft decree from the State Bank of Vietnam raised eyebrows with its contents on ownership ratios for overseas groups when it comes to payment intermediary services. 

Increasing business readiness for 4.0 eraicon

Increasing business readiness for 4.0 era

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is now bringing immense prospects to Vietnamese enterprises to conduct digital transformation and smart production. 

Opening the doors for South Korean investorsicon

Opening the doors for South Korean investors

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

South Korea’s New Southern Policy has brought changes in investment in Vietnam in 2019, facilitating a fourth investment wave across the country. 

Digital transformation key driver for agricultureicon

Digital transformation key driver for agriculture

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The digital transformation is being considered the key to unlock sustainable development of livestock for the country, with large-scale breeding farms investing more in digital farming.

Innovation the name of the game for retailersicon

Innovation the name of the game for retailers

FEATURE
06/01/2020

Applying technology in the retail industry is the next step in its evolution and will enable the offering of new experiences for customers while, conversely, retailers that are sluggish to update and innovate face being left behind. 

Japan deepens involvement in Vietnam technology sceneicon

Japan deepens involvement in Vietnam technology scene

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

In the wake of an ageing population and the narrowing domestic market, Japanese businesses are expanding to the new fields of digital technology, healthcare, the Internet of Things, and services across the ASEAN, including in Vietnam. 

Vietnam takes a leap in digital transformation with foreign participationicon

Vietnam takes a leap in digital transformation with foreign participation

FEATURE
06/01/2020

Seeing the growth potential ahead, many tech giants, such as Lenovo, Ericsson, Qualcomm, and Huawei, are targeting the Vietnamese market.

Emerging start-up entrepreneur talks digital transformation in exploiting an old fieldicon

Emerging start-up entrepreneur talks digital transformation in exploiting an old field

BUSINESS
01/01/2020

It may be Sunday morning, but you’ll find Nguyen Viet Hung enjoying a coffee, and of course, keep up-to-date with work as he fastidiously checks his smart phone.

Vietnam to unveil national strategy on digital transformation 2020icon

Vietnam to unveil national strategy on digital transformation 2020

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Information and Communications to take a step forward in digital transformation as the country will announce the national strategy on digital transformation in 2020.

FPT’s akaBot named in top 30 global RPA platformsicon

FPT’s akaBot named in top 30 global RPA platforms

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/12/2019

AkaBot – a robotic process automation (RPA) solution developed by FPT Software Corporation, has been named in the Top 30 RPA products in the world by the website https://rpahack.com/ of Japan

VN banks join hands with fintech to develop mobile banking appsicon

VN banks join hands with fintech to develop mobile banking apps

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Allowing the "embedding" of fintech solutions into the ebanking app, banks may join the race to become "all-in-one" apps.

Digital transformation turns into Chapter 2icon

Digital transformation turns into Chapter 2

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

Digital transformation is shifting towards a new chapter – Chapter 2 – ending experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI) and moving simple workloads to the cloud at many organisations.

 
 
