digital transformation
tin tức về digital transformation mới nhất
Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs.
13/03/2020
Compared with businesses in the US and Europe, the digital transformation process in Vietnamese enterprises is less risky and simpler.
28/02/2020
Vietnam’s digital firms need a reasonable legal framework and a level playing field where they can compete against multinational groups with big money and modern technology.
20/02/2020
Vietnam has experienced two periods of digital product development. Developing a digital ecosystem plays an important role in promoting sustainable socio-economic development.
18/02/2020
Amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam is boosting efforts and policy reforms to build up a digital economy.
26/01/2020
Vietnam strives to have at least 100,000 digital technology firms by 2030. It is expected that the digital economy would make up 30 percent of GDP by that time.
07/01/2020
A recent draft decree from the State Bank of Vietnam raised eyebrows with its contents on ownership ratios for overseas groups when it comes to payment intermediary services.
07/01/2020
The Fourth Industrial Revolution is now bringing immense prospects to Vietnamese enterprises to conduct digital transformation and smart production.
06/01/2020
South Korea’s New Southern Policy has brought changes in investment in Vietnam in 2019, facilitating a fourth investment wave across the country.
06/01/2020
The digital transformation is being considered the key to unlock sustainable development of livestock for the country, with large-scale breeding farms investing more in digital farming.
06/01/2020
Applying technology in the retail industry is the next step in its evolution and will enable the offering of new experiences for customers while, conversely, retailers that are sluggish to update and innovate face being left behind.
06/01/2020
In the wake of an ageing population and the narrowing domestic market, Japanese businesses are expanding to the new fields of digital technology, healthcare, the Internet of Things, and services across the ASEAN, including in Vietnam.
06/01/2020
Seeing the growth potential ahead, many tech giants, such as Lenovo, Ericsson, Qualcomm, and Huawei, are targeting the Vietnamese market.
01/01/2020
It may be Sunday morning, but you’ll find Nguyen Viet Hung enjoying a coffee, and of course, keep up-to-date with work as he fastidiously checks his smart phone.
30/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Information and Communications to take a step forward in digital transformation as the country will announce the national strategy on digital transformation in 2020.
24/12/2019
AkaBot – a robotic process automation (RPA) solution developed by FPT Software Corporation, has been named in the Top 30 RPA products in the world by the website https://rpahack.com/ of Japan
23/12/2019
Allowing the "embedding" of fintech solutions into the ebanking app, banks may join the race to become "all-in-one" apps.
20/12/2019
Digital transformation is shifting towards a new chapter – Chapter 2 – ending experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI) and moving simple workloads to the cloud at many organisations.