diphtheria

tin tức về diphtheria mới nhất

Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheriaicon
SOCIETY12 giờ trước0

Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheria

The Central Highlands of Dak Nong is seeking to completely isolate the eighth outbreak of diphtheria to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of local residents.

 
Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads

Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads

icon08/07/20200
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam

Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam

icon06/07/20200
Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tumicon

Three cases of diphtheria reported in Kon Tum

SOCIETY
01/07/2020

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.

Many people in HCM City quarantined following first diphtheria caseicon

Many people in HCM City quarantined following first diphtheria case

SOCIETY
26/06/2020

Sixteen people in HCM City have been quarantined after the city reported its first diphtheria patient.

 
 
