diphtheria
tin tức về diphtheria mới nhất
The Central Highlands of Dak Nong is seeking to completely isolate the eighth outbreak of diphtheria to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of local residents.
01/07/2020
The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.
26/06/2020
Sixteen people in HCM City have been quarantined after the city reported its first diphtheria patient.