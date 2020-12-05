 
Technology empowers people with disabilitiesicon
SOCIETY05/12/20200

Technology empowers people with disabilities

Twenty-two people with visual impairments are attending a digital business training and coaching course for four months in Hanoi to help them adapt to the fourth industrial revolution and co-exist with COVID-19.
 
Fears for future of special needs school in central Vietnam

Fears for future of special needs school in central Vietnam

icon28/11/20200
Disabled workers creating miracles

Disabled workers creating miracles

icon06/10/20200
Deaf hairdresser opens free courses for disabled peopleicon

Deaf hairdresser opens free courses for disabled people

SOCIETY
03/03/2020
A deaf man in Hanoi has opened free courses to help disabled people after achieving a successful career.
Clearing the country of bombs, bit by biticon

Clearing the country of bombs, bit by bit

SOCIETY
17/01/2020
Tet (Lunar New Year) is an important time of year for every Vietnamese person worldwide, but it's that little bit more special for Lu Van Phong and his family this year.
Software launched to better support disabled peopleicon

Software launched to better support disabled people

SOCIETY
08/01/2020
As of September 2019, nearly 75,000 people had registered with a software managing information of people with disabilities in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Binh Dinh.  
Inspiring story of Vietnamese disabled young manicon

Inspiring story of Vietnamese disabled young man

SOCIETY
14/11/2019
Story of Vietnamese disabled young man who makes determined efforts to pursue higher education inspires us in so many ways every day.
 
 
