Twenty-two people with visual impairments are attending a digital business training and coaching course for four months in Hanoi to help them adapt to the fourth industrial revolution and co-exist with COVID-19.
03/03/2020
A deaf man in Hanoi has opened free courses to help disabled people after achieving a successful career.
17/01/2020
Tet (Lunar New Year) is an important time of year for every Vietnamese person worldwide, but it's that little bit more special for Lu Van Phong and his family this year.
08/01/2020
As of September 2019, nearly 75,000 people had registered with a software managing information of people with disabilities in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Binh Dinh.
14/11/2019
Story of Vietnamese disabled young man who makes determined efforts to pursue higher education inspires us in so many ways every day.