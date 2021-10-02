discipline
Twenty-nine Party members in Ho Chi Minh City have been expelled from the Party due to their wrongdoings in four cases subject to supervision by the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption.
29/09/2021
The Inspection Commission of the Central Military Commission has proposed disciplinary measures against one organisation and 14 soldiers violating the rules during its recent third meeting.
18/08/2021
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on August 17 to consider disciplinary measures
06/08/2021
Two officials in the south-central province of Binh Dinh have been temporarily suspended from work for playing golf while the province is practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
27/07/2021
The investigation police agency today decided to take legal action against Tran Van Nam, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong, for his wrongdoings.
02/07/2021
The PM has signed Decision No.1024/QD-TTg on relieving Major General Tran Van Tai from his position as Deputy Commander of the Defence Ministry’s Military Zone 9 as a disciplinary measure due to his committing serious violations and mistakes in work.
26/05/2021
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on May 25 to dismiss a high-ranking military officer from all Party posts over his wrongdoings.
04/11/2020
The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh,
15/09/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission on September 14 announced the results of its 48th meeting in Hanoi from September 9 to 11.
18/08/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.
29/07/2020
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee has decided to expel three officials from the Party due to their serious violations of Party regulations and State laws.
17/06/2020
The Politburo met in Hanoi on Tuesday chaired by Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong to consider disciplinary measures against Le Viet Chu, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Ngai Party Committee.
21/03/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.
18/12/2019
Former Party deputy chief and chairman of Phan Thiet City Do Ngoc Diep has been charged with land mismanagement as he signed 32 unlawful decisions approving the conversion of farmland to housing land in rural areas.
16/12/2019
Former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin will be brought to trial at the end of this month for his alleged involvement in the murky sale of a public plot of land, resulting in losses of over VND800 billion for the State.
19/11/2019
Junior lieutenant Le Thi Hien at Hanoi City’s Dong Da District Police Division has been told to tender her resignation for her unacceptable behaviors at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 11.
26/09/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued decisions on disciplinary measures against an official of northern Hoa Binh province and some leaders of the Ministry of Transport.
10/09/2019
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on disciplinary measures against two officials of the southern province of Dong Nai during a meeting in Hanoi on September 10.