discipline

tin tức về discipline mới nhất

HCM City: 29 expelled from Party for wrongdoingsicon
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

Twenty-nine Party members in Ho Chi Minh City have been expelled from the Party due to their wrongdoings in four cases subject to supervision by the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption.
 
Disciplinary measures against Standing Board of Vietnam Coast Guard’s Party Committee

icon02/10/20210
Disciplinary measure proposed for VCG Party Committee's Standing Board

icon01/10/20210
Disciplinary measures against 15 military organisations, individuals proposedicon

POLITICS
29/09/2021
The Inspection Commission of the Central Military Commission has proposed disciplinary measures against one organisation and 14 soldiers violating the rules during its recent third meeting.
Disciplinary measures doled out to former officials of Hanoi, HCM Cityicon

POLITICS
18/08/2021
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on August 17 to consider disciplinary measures 
Binh Dinh officials suspended from work for playing golf amid Covid-19icon

SOCIETY
06/08/2021
Two officials in the south-central province of Binh Dinh have been temporarily suspended from work for playing golf while the province is practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Police take legal action against ex-leader of Binh Duongicon

POLITICS
27/07/2021
The investigation police agency today decided to take legal action against Tran Van Nam, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong, for his wrongdoings.
Major General dismissed from post as Deputy Commander of Military Zone 9icon

POLITICS
02/07/2021
The PM has signed Decision No.1024/QD-TTg on relieving Major General Tran Van Tai from his position as Deputy Commander of the Defence Ministry’s Military Zone 9 as a disciplinary measure due to his committing serious violations and mistakes in work.
High-ranking military officer dismissed from Party postsicon

POLITICS
26/05/2021
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on May 25 to dismiss a high-ranking military officer from all Party posts over his wrongdoings.
PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo membericon

POLITICS
04/11/2020
The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, 
Four former officials of Da Nang proposed to be expelled from Partyicon

POLITICS
15/09/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission on September 14 announced the results of its 48th meeting in Hanoi from September 9 to 11.
Two high-ranking military officers disciplinedicon

POLITICS
18/08/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.  
Party Central Committee Secretariat expels three officials from Partyicon

POLITICS
29/07/2020
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee has decided to expel three officials from the Party due to their serious violations of Party regulations and State laws.
Politburo warns Secretary of Quang Ngai Party Committeeicon

POLITICS
17/06/2020
The Politburo met in Hanoi on Tuesday chaired by Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong to consider disciplinary measures against Le Viet Chu, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Ngai Party Committee.
Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leadersicon

POLITICS
21/03/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.
Ex-Party official charged with land mismanagementicon

SOCIETY
18/12/2019
Former Party deputy chief and chairman of Phan Thiet City Do Ngoc Diep has been charged with land mismanagement as he signed 32 unlawful decisions approving the conversion of farmland to housing land in rural areas.  
Former HCMC vice chairman to face trial later this monthicon

SOCIETY
16/12/2019
Former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin will be brought to trial at the end of this month for his alleged involvement in the murky sale of a public plot of land, resulting in losses of over VND800 billion for the State.  
Disorderly policewoman asked to resignicon

SOCIETY
19/11/2019
Junior lieutenant Le Thi Hien at Hanoi City’s Dong Da District Police Division has been told to tender her resignation for her unacceptable behaviors at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 11.
Vietnamese PM decides disciplinary measures against some officialsicon

POLITICS
26/09/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued decisions on disciplinary measures against an official of northern Hoa Binh province and some leaders of the Ministry of Transport.  
Party disciplinary measures announced for two officials of Dong Nai provinceicon

POLITICS
10/09/2019
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on disciplinary measures against two officials of the southern province of Dong Nai during a meeting in Hanoi on September 10.  
 
 
