Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.
TRAVEL
13/03/2020
The central coastal province of Phu Yen has become the latest locality to suspend sightseeing activities at local relic sites and landscapes, starting from March 13, a move driven by the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.
SOCIETY
13/02/2020
The avian flu virus (A/H5N6) has spread to four cities and provinces nationwide, with eight new outbreaks reported so far, the online Vietnamplus.vn reported.