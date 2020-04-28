Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closureicon
SOCIETY28/04/20200

Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure

Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.

 
Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days

icon26/04/20200
Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased

Hanoi resumes 104 bus routes as social distancing eased

icon23/04/20200
Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spreadicon

Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spread

TRAVEL
13/03/2020

The central coastal province of Phu Yen has become the latest locality to suspend sightseeing activities at local relic sites and landscapes, starting from March 13, a move driven by the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Avian flu strain spreads in four localities in Vietnamicon

Avian flu strain spreads in four localities in Vietnam

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

The avian flu virus (A/H5N6) has spread to four cities and provinces nationwide, with eight new outbreaks reported so far, the online Vietnamplus.vn reported.

 
 
