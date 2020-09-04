Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
Doan Nguyen Duc

Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficultiesicon
BUSINESS04/09/20200

Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties

The enterprise of Doan Nguyen Duc, or Boss Duc as he is known, is still in doubt, though the businessman, once the richest man in Vietnam, has sold many assets to restructure his company.

 
How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?

How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?

icon22/08/20200
Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport

Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport

icon01/04/20200
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big moneyicon

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money

BUSINESS
21/03/2020

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

Businessmen play big, lose bigicon

Businessmen play big, lose big

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

President of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group Doan Nguyen Duc decided to spend VND240 billion to buy back HAGL bonds, while the owner of Yeah 1 lost VND2.2 trillion in 2019.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai gives up real estate dreamicon

Hoang Anh Gia Lai gives up real estate dream

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

The fourth dollar billionaire of Vietnam, Tran Ba Duong, will become the developer of a huge real estate project in Myanmar instead of Doan Nguyen Duc, chair of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, who is now focusing on agricultural production.

 
 
