Doan Nguyen Duc
tin tức về Doan Nguyen Duc mới nhất
The enterprise of Doan Nguyen Duc, or Boss Duc as he is known, is still in doubt, though the businessman, once the richest man in Vietnam, has sold many assets to restructure his company.
21/03/2020
A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.
19/01/2020
President of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group Doan Nguyen Duc decided to spend VND240 billion to buy back HAGL bonds, while the owner of Yeah 1 lost VND2.2 trillion in 2019.
14/10/2019
The fourth dollar billionaire of Vietnam, Tran Ba Duong, will become the developer of a huge real estate project in Myanmar instead of Doan Nguyen Duc, chair of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, who is now focusing on agricultural production.