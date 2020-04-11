doctors
India does not have the PPE kits it needs to protect its doctors and police from Covid-19 infection.
19/02/2020
These days, doctors, nurses and employees at Facility no.2 of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi, are accompanying with patients to fight against COVID-19.
09/01/2020
Tet (Lunar New Year) is a time for families to get together and celebrate up and down Vietnam, but not for medical workers.