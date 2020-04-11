Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/04/2020 07:15:39 (GMT +7)

tag
 

doctors

tin tức về doctors mới nhất

Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctorsicon
SOCIETY18 giờ trước0

Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors

India does not have the PPE kits it needs to protect its doctors and police from Covid-19 infection.

 
Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat

icon11/04/20200
Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve

icon22/03/20200
A day of doctors and employees at National Hospital of Tropical Diseasesicon

A day of doctors and employees at National Hospital of Tropical Diseases

PHOTOS
19/02/2020

These days, doctors, nurses and employees at Facility no.2 of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi, are accompanying with patients to fight against COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses welcome Tet in hospitalicon

Doctors, nurses welcome Tet in hospital

SOCIETY
09/01/2020

Tet (Lunar New Year) is a time for families to get together and celebrate up and down Vietnam, but not for medical workers.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 