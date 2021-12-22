 
dog meat

tin tức về dog meat mới nhất

Some western tourists want to sample dog meat: tour guidesicon
FEATURE22/12/20210

Some western tourists want to sample dog meat: tour guides

Most foreign travelers are against the use of dog meat as food and some of them show harsh opposition, but there are some travelers who want to try dog meat.
 
Hoi An says ‘no’ to dog, cat meat, decision applauded by foreign travelers

Hoi An says ‘no’ to dog, cat meat, decision applauded by foreign travelers

icon17/12/20210
Hoi An is first locality to commit not to eat dog and cat meat

Hoi An is first locality to commit not to eat dog and cat meat

icon11/12/20210
Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampanticon

Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant

SOCIETY
22/12/2020
Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.
Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampanticon

Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant

SOCIETY
06/06/2020
Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat tradeicon

Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade

VIDEO
30/05/2020
Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 
HCM City calls for people to stop eating dog meaticon

HCM City calls for people to stop eating dog meat

SOCIETY
16/09/2019
Food Safety Management Board in HCM City has warned people against consuming dog meat due to potential dangers.  
 
 
