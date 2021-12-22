dog meat
tin tức về dog meat mới nhất
Most foreign travelers are against the use of dog meat as food and some of them show harsh opposition, but there are some travelers who want to try dog meat.
22/12/2020
Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.
06/06/2020
30/05/2020
Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty?
16/09/2019
Food Safety Management Board in HCM City has warned people against consuming dog meat due to potential dangers.