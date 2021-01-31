 
doi moi

tin tức về doi moi mới nhất

Congress resolution eyes developed country status for Vietnam by mid-21st centuryicon
POLITICS13 giờ trước0

Congress resolution eyes developed country status for Vietnam by mid-21st century

The resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, adopted at the event’s closing session on February 1 morning, targets that Vietnam will become a socialist-oriented developed country by the mid-21st century.
 
Foreign reporters highlight Vietnam’s renewal achievements

Foreign reporters highlight Vietnam’s renewal achievements

icon31/01/20210
Vietnam’s economy after 35 years of “Doi Moi”

Vietnam’s economy after 35 years of “Doi Moi”

icon30/01/20210
Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming timeicon

Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time

FEATURE
08/11/2020
Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.
How can Vietnam attract talented people?icon

How can Vietnam attract talented people?

FEATURE
23/09/2020
How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunificationicon

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification

PHOTOS
16/04/2020
After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.
Human rights in Vietnam after over 30 years of renovationicon

Human rights in Vietnam after over 30 years of renovation

SOCIETY
25/12/2019
The creative use and development of President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam is not to forget the rights of any social class.  
Economic institutional reform still has many shortcomingsicon

Economic institutional reform still has many shortcomings

BUSINESS
14/12/2019
Vietnam has gained certain achievements in completing the market mechanism, and adjusting the corresponding role of the State in the economy.
Vietnam needs to use resources more effectivelyicon

Vietnam needs to use resources more effectively

BUSINESS
13/12/2019
Vietnam’s resources are scarce and are not being used efficiently, experts say.
Ensuring and promoting human rights in innovation practicesicon

Ensuring and promoting human rights in innovation practices

SOCIETY
10/12/2019
For over 30 years of Doi Moi, ensuring and promoting human rights has made great achievements, which are important for the cause of building socialism and protecting the country.  
Numbers that speak of human rights achievement in Vietnamicon

Numbers that speak of human rights achievement in Vietnam

SOCIETY
02/12/2019
Vietnam has increasingly been able to create practical and cultural premises to better ensure basic human rights.  
Vietnam - bright spot in FDI attraction in ASEANicon

Vietnam - bright spot in FDI attraction in ASEAN

BUSINESS
18/10/2019
News and World Report of the US has ranked Vietnam eighth among 29 best economies to invest in, and first among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the list.
In Vietnam, business must be the center of all policiesicon

In Vietnam, business must be the center of all policies

FEATURE
17/09/2019
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drawing up a plan to increase Vietnam’s national productivity, which remains at an alarmingly low rate compared with neighboring countries.
Vietnam is at T-junctionicon

Vietnam is at T-junction

FEATURE
08/09/2019
“Vietnam doesn't have other options other than moving forward. Frankly, Vietnam must move forward,” said Ousmane Dione, the Vietnam Country Director for the World Bank.
Chuyện của Phó Thủ tướng về chiếc biển số ô tôicon

Chuyện của Phó Thủ tướng về chiếc biển số ô tô

Khoa học
25/12/2015
“Việt Nam không làm được ô tô, chỉ làm được cái biển nhôm (biển số) nhưng cái biển đó lại không theo kích thước của ô tô nên nó cứ thề lề ra. Thế mà riết rồi thành quen”.
 
 
