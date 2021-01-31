doi moi
The resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, adopted at the event’s closing session on February 1 morning, targets that Vietnam will become a socialist-oriented developed country by the mid-21st century.
08/11/2020
Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.
23/09/2020
How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.
16/04/2020
After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.
25/12/2019
The creative use and development of President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam is not to forget the rights of any social class.
14/12/2019
Vietnam has gained certain achievements in completing the market mechanism, and adjusting the corresponding role of the State in the economy.
13/12/2019
Vietnam’s resources are scarce and are not being used efficiently, experts say.
10/12/2019
For over 30 years of Doi Moi, ensuring and promoting human rights has made great achievements, which are important for the cause of building socialism and protecting the country.
02/12/2019
Vietnam has increasingly been able to create practical and cultural premises to better ensure basic human rights.
18/10/2019
News and World Report of the US has ranked Vietnam eighth among 29 best economies to invest in, and first among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the list.
17/09/2019
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drawing up a plan to increase Vietnam’s national productivity, which remains at an alarmingly low rate compared with neighboring countries.
08/09/2019
“Vietnam doesn't have other options other than moving forward. Frankly, Vietnam must move forward,” said Ousmane Dione, the Vietnam Country Director for the World Bank.
25/12/2015
“Việt Nam không làm được ô tô, chỉ làm được cái biển nhôm (biển số) nhưng cái biển đó lại không theo kích thước của ô tô nên nó cứ thề lề ra. Thế mà riết rồi thành quen”.