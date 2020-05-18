Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

domestic market

Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic marketicon
Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market

A market with population of nearly 100 million is more than enough for domestic firms to boost sales and expand market shares.

 
POLITICS
13/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urges firms to prepare scenarios to ensure they can continue operation in any circumstances.

BUSINESS
26/06/2019

Vietnam, with its highly open economy, is facing many risks from the US-China trade war which has not shown any sign of easing, experts said at a workshop in HCM City on June 25 on the impacts of the trade war.

 
 
