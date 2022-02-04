 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#VUITẾT2022#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Người dân về quê đón xuân Nhâm Dần
#Khởi tố vụ án liên quan đến ông Lê Tùng Vân và Tịnh Thất Bồng Lai
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 3 tuổi ở Hà Nội bị găm nhiều đinh vào đầu
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 8 tuổi tử vong vì bị "dì ghẻ" bạo hành
#Học sinh các tỉnh thành trở lại trường học trực tiếp sau dịch Covid-19
#'Thổi giá' kit test Covid-19
#Cô gái ở Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu mất tích bí ẩn

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng13/02/2022 15:27:13 (GMT +7)

tag
 

dong ho painting

tin tức về dong ho painting mới nhất

Young artist repurposes traditional painting styleicon
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL2 giờ trước0

Young artist repurposes traditional painting style

With an ambition to promote and preserve national traditions, a young artist in Hanoi is redesigning and giving traditional Hang Trong folk paintings a new life in her own style.
 
Craftsman preserves Hang Trong paintings for 60 years

Craftsman preserves Hang Trong paintings for 60 years

icon9 giờ trước0
Dong Ho painting – art of daily life

Dong Ho painting – art of daily life

icon04/02/20220
Dong Ho painters join Covid-19 fight effortsicon

Dong Ho painters join Covid-19 fight efforts

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
11/05/2021
Dong Ho folk painting style has been applied for propaganda pictures to deliver the government's 5K message in the fight against Covid-19 outbreak.
Local lacquer to take on the worldicon

Local lacquer to take on the world

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
21/02/2021
Vietnamese lacquer painting, or son mai, has become a precious and unique artistic craft over the course of thousands of years.
Dong Ho painting – art of daily lifeicon

Dong Ho painting – art of daily life

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
20/02/2021
For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year.
Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional crafticon

Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
30/03/2020
Bac Ninh province has completed a dossier seeking UNESCO’s inclusion of the making of Dong Ho folk paintings on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection.
Dong Ho Paintingsicon

Dong Ho Paintings

PHOTOS
30/08/2019
Vietnam will compile a dossier on the Vietnamese folk art of Dong Ho painting to submit to UNESCO for recognition.
Dossiers on Dong Ho folk painting to be appraisedicon

Dossiers on Dong Ho folk painting to be appraised

VIDEO
13/08/2019
The National Cultural Heritage Council will appraise dossiers on the Vietnamese folk art of Dong Ho painting later this year, then complete them before submitting to the Prime Minister.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 