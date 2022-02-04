dong ho painting
With an ambition to promote and preserve national traditions, a young artist in Hanoi is redesigning and giving traditional Hang Trong folk paintings a new life in her own style.
11/05/2021
Dong Ho folk painting style has been applied for propaganda pictures to deliver the government's 5K message in the fight against Covid-19 outbreak.
21/02/2021
Vietnamese lacquer painting, or son mai, has become a precious and unique artistic craft over the course of thousands of years.
20/02/2021
For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year.
30/03/2020
Bac Ninh province has completed a dossier seeking UNESCO’s inclusion of the making of Dong Ho folk paintings on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection.
30/08/2019
Vietnam will compile a dossier on the Vietnamese folk art of Dong Ho painting to submit to UNESCO for recognition.
13/08/2019
The National Cultural Heritage Council will appraise dossiers on the Vietnamese folk art of Dong Ho painting later this year, then complete them before submitting to the Prime Minister.