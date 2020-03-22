Dong Nai
Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.
14/02/2020
Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.
14/02/2020
The number of foreign companies and corporations choosing Vietnam for investment and production has increased strongly in recent years but their recruitment of staff has faced problems, according to labour departments and centres.
06/02/2020
The Government has urged the State Appraisal Council to review the feasibility report for the first phase of the proposed Long Thanh international airport, which is slated to begin this year, and submit it for approval next month.
05/01/2020
Authorities in Dong Nai Province have recalled 1,800 hectares of rubber plantations for the Long Thanh Airport project.
09/12/2019
Binh Duong is studying a project to build a railway route that would extend from the province to HCM City and Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces to transport goods in the southern key economic region.
06/12/2019
Work on the US-funded Dioxin Remediation at Bien Hoa Airbase Project in the southern province of Dong Nai began on December 5.
28/11/2019
The authorities in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province have asked Pham Boi Chau Primary School to explain an incident where several pupils fell off a school bus while it was turning a street corner.
26/11/2019
A Swedish state-owned entity proposed a commercial loan of over US$1 billion for the construction of Long Thanh airport, the would-be largest of its kind in Vietnam.
26/11/2019
The Government has the right to choose an investor for the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.
15/11/2019
A flock of 500 darters, a species at risk of extinction, have been found at a tourist site in Buu Long ward, Bien Hoa city, the southern province of Dong Nai.
12/11/2019
Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai plan to establish hi-tech agricultural co-operatives to create jobs for those over the age of 40 who are affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport.
11/11/2019
An inter-regional road between HCM City and the southern province of Dong Nai will be built at an estimated cost of VND6.6 trillion (US$285 million).
01/11/2019
The Dong Nai Party Executive Committee has voted unanimously to expell Pham Van Sang, former director of Dong Nai Province’s Department of Science and Technology for his violations on three agricultural projects.
14/10/2019
The Government has proposed naming State-owned Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) as the main investor for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.
21/09/2019
When Nguyen Van Long was 26 years old, he moved to Nam Bau Islet in the middle of a lake in the southern province of Dong Nai. Nothing unusual about that, but at the time he was the only person there.
10/09/2019
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on disciplinary measures against two officials of the southern province of Dong Nai during a meeting in Hanoi on September 10.
30/08/2019
The second tallest mountain in southern Vietnam, with its forests and steep cliffs, is attracting lovers of trekking.