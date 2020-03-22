Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Dong Nai

tin tức về Dong Nai mới nhất

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
SOCIETY22/03/20200

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

 
Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion

20/03/20200
Dong Nai opens forests to develop tourism

Dong Nai opens forests to develop tourism

icon14/03/20200
Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam's imminent IPOs in 2020

Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam’s imminent IPOs in 2020

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.

Companies in Dong Nai, HCM City face staff shortage

Companies in Dong Nai, HCM City face staff shortage

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

The number of foreign companies and corporations choosing Vietnam for investment and production has increased strongly in recent years but their recruitment of staff has faced problems, according to labour departments and centres.

Gov't seeks State Appraisal Council review of Long Thanh airport construction

Gov’t seeks State Appraisal Council review of Long Thanh airport construction

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

The Government has urged the State Appraisal Council to review the feasibility report for the first phase of the proposed Long Thanh international airport, which is slated to begin this year, and submit it for approval next month.

Rubber plantation ended for Long Thanh Airport Project

Rubber plantation ended for Long Thanh Airport Project

SOCIETY
05/01/2020

Authorities in Dong Nai Province have recalled 1,800 hectares of rubber plantations for the Long Thanh Airport project.

Binh Duong province proposes new railway route

Binh Duong province proposes new railway route

SOCIETY
09/12/2019

Binh Duong is studying a project to build a railway route that would extend from the province to HCM City and Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces to transport goods in the southern key economic region.

Dioxin remediation project kicked off at Bien Hoa Airbase

Dioxin remediation project kicked off at Bien Hoa Airbase

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

Work on the US-funded Dioxin Remediation at Bien Hoa Airbase Project in the southern province of Dong Nai began on December 5.

Dong Nai authorities demand explanation after pupils fall from running bus

Dong Nai authorities demand explanation after pupils fall from running bus

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

The authorities in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province have asked Pham Boi Chau Primary School to explain an incident where several pupils fell off a school bus while it was turning a street corner.

Vietnam considers Swedish loans to build largest airport

Vietnam considers Swedish loans to build largest airport

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

A Swedish state-owned entity proposed a commercial loan of over US$1 billion for the construction of Long Thanh airport, the would-be largest of its kind in Vietnam.

National Assembly permits Gov't to choose investor Long Thanh Int'l airport

National Assembly permits Gov’t to choose investor Long Thanh Int’l airport

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

The Government has the right to choose an investor for the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.

Endangered 500 snakebirds discovered in Dong Nai

Endangered 500 snakebirds discovered in Dong Nai

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/11/2019

A flock of 500 darters, a species at risk of extinction, have been found at a tourist site in Buu Long ward, Bien Hoa city, the southern province of Dong Nai.

Dong Nai to assist people affected by huge airport project

Dong Nai to assist people affected by huge airport project

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai plan to establish hi-tech agricultural co-operatives to create jobs for those over the age of 40 who are affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport.

New inter-regional road to link HCM City, Dong Nai

New inter-regional road to link HCM City, Dong Nai

SOCIETY
11/11/2019

An inter-regional road between HCM City and the southern province of Dong Nai will be built at an estimated cost of VND6.6 trillion (US$285 million).

Former science and technology director expelled from Party

Former science and technology director expelled from Party

SOCIETY
01/11/2019

The Dong Nai Party Executive Committee has voted unanimously to expell Pham Van Sang, former director of Dong Nai Province’s Department of Science and Technology for his violations on three agricultural projects. 

Gov't proposes naming ACV as investor in Long Thanh airport

Gov’t proposes naming ACV as investor in Long Thanh airport

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

The Government has proposed naming State-owned Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) as the main investor for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Secluded Islet's only household offers homestay for visitors

Secluded Islet's only household offers homestay for visitors

TRAVEL
21/09/2019

When Nguyen Van Long was 26 years old, he moved to Nam Bau Islet in the middle of a lake in the southern province of Dong Nai. Nothing unusual about that, but at the time he was the only person there. 

Party disciplinary measures announced for two officials of Dong Nai province

Party disciplinary measures announced for two officials of Dong Nai province

POLITICS
10/09/2019

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on disciplinary measures against two officials of the southern province of Dong Nai during a meeting in Hanoi on September 10.

2nd tallest mountain in southern Vietnam attracts hiking enthusiasts

2nd tallest mountain in southern Vietnam attracts hiking enthusiasts

TRAVEL
30/08/2019

The second tallest mountain in southern Vietnam, with its forests and steep cliffs, is attracting lovers of trekking.

 
 
