Dong Tam

tin tức về Dong Tam mới nhất

Dong Tam case: Defendants charged with “murder” seek clemencyicon
SOCIETY11/09/20200

Dong Tam case: Defendants charged with “murder” seek clemency

Le Dinh Cong, one of six defendants charged with “murder” over the killing of three police officers in Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district, asked on September 10 that his charge be changed to “resisting on-duty officers”.

 
Dong Tam case: Defendants had obvious murder motive

Dong Tam case: Defendants had obvious murder motive

icon10/09/20200
Dong Tam case: four defendants admit guilt in resisting on-duty officers

Dong Tam case: four defendants admit guilt in resisting on-duty officers

icon09/09/20200
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in Septembericon

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September

SOCIETY
25/08/2020

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Most rioters in land dispute in Dong Tam charged with murdericon

Most rioters in land dispute in Dong Tam charged with murder

SOCIETY
15/01/2020

As many as 22 people have been charged with either murder or resisting arrest in the fallout from a land dispute that left three police officers and one rioter dead in Dong Tam Commune in Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc last Thursday.

Minister visits families of police officers died in disturbance in Dong Tamicon

Minister visits families of police officers died in disturbance in Dong Tam

SOCIETY
11/01/2020

General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, has visited and extended his deep condolences to the families of three police officers who died while doing mission in Dong Tam commune, My Duc district, Hanoi.

 
 
