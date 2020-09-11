Dong Tam
tin tức về Dong Tam mới nhất
Le Dinh Cong, one of six defendants charged with “murder” over the killing of three police officers in Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district, asked on September 10 that his charge be changed to “resisting on-duty officers”.
25/08/2020
The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.
15/01/2020
As many as 22 people have been charged with either murder or resisting arrest in the fallout from a land dispute that left three police officers and one rioter dead in Dong Tam Commune in Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc last Thursday.
11/01/2020
General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, has visited and extended his deep condolences to the families of three police officers who died while doing mission in Dong Tam commune, My Duc district, Hanoi.