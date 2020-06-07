Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Dong Thap

tin tức về Dong Thap mới nhất

Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern regionicon
PHOTOS07/06/20200

A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

 
Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao

icon05/06/20200
Footballer turns rice farmer to provide for family in the long-term

icon17/05/20200
Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray cropsicon

SOCIETY
20/04/2020

Some farmers in the southern province of Dong Thap have started using drones to spray pesticide and fertilizer on their crops after seeing how effective the machines are.

Lotus dreamsicon

SOCIETY
22/03/2020

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Famous sites in Dong Thap provinceicon

TRAVEL
21/10/2019

Dong Thap province is in Vietnam’s southern Mekong Delta region. Its many natural scenic spots and historical and cultural sites make Dong Thap province an attractive tourist destination.

Fancy a grilled mouse or snakehead fish? Head to Dong Thapicon

TRAVEL
18/10/2019

Adventurous eaters should wait no more and make a beeline for Dong Thap Province, the perfect place to sample exotic dishes that will surely amass a bevy of "likes" on your Instagram account.

Dong Thap Museum preserves national treasuresicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/10/2019

The Dong Thap Museum in Cao Lanh city is one of the best attractions in the Mekong Delta. 

Be a farmer for a day in Dong Thapicon

TRAVEL
12/09/2019

If you are looking for an escape from urban life, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap offers a bounty of rural pleasures including national parks, flower markets, bird sanctuaries, and farming activities.

Do Cong Tuong temple complexicon

PHOTOS
05/09/2019

A complex of temples and tombs dedicated to Do Cong Tuong and his wife in Dong Thap Province was recognized as a national relic site of Vietnam in early July.

Huynh Thuy Le ancient house, a national relic siteicon

TRAVEL
27/08/2019

 The Huynh Thuy Le ancient house on Nguyen Hue road, Sa Dec town, in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, was recognized as a national relic site in 2009.

Dong Thap to spend big to upgrade erosion-resistant infrastructureicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/07/2019

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has earmarked over a trillion of VND on the construction and upgrade of structures designed to prevent erosion along Tien and Hau riverbanks.

Dong Thap adds communal houses to toursicon

TRAVEL
12/06/2019

Ancient communal houses in the southern province of Dong Thap would be included in new tours in the locality, according to local authorities.

 
 
