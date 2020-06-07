Dong Thap
A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.
SOCIETY
20/04/2020
Some farmers in the southern province of Dong Thap have started using drones to spray pesticide and fertilizer on their crops after seeing how effective the machines are.
SOCIETY
22/03/2020
Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.
TRAVEL
21/10/2019
Dong Thap province is in Vietnam’s southern Mekong Delta region. Its many natural scenic spots and historical and cultural sites make Dong Thap province an attractive tourist destination.
TRAVEL
18/10/2019
Adventurous eaters should wait no more and make a beeline for Dong Thap Province, the perfect place to sample exotic dishes that will surely amass a bevy of "likes" on your Instagram account.
TRAVEL
12/09/2019
If you are looking for an escape from urban life, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap offers a bounty of rural pleasures including national parks, flower markets, bird sanctuaries, and farming activities.
PHOTOS
05/09/2019
A complex of temples and tombs dedicated to Do Cong Tuong and his wife in Dong Thap Province was recognized as a national relic site of Vietnam in early July.
TRAVEL
27/08/2019
The Huynh Thuy Le ancient house on Nguyen Hue road, Sa Dec town, in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, was recognized as a national relic site in 2009.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/07/2019
The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has earmarked over a trillion of VND on the construction and upgrade of structures designed to prevent erosion along Tien and Hau riverbanks.
TRAVEL
12/06/2019
Ancient communal houses in the southern province of Dong Thap would be included in new tours in the locality, according to local authorities.